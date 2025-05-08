Carat SA Recruited By The State Government To Launch ‘Inklings’ Early Support Program

Carat South Australia has been engaged by the State Government to assist in the launch of an early support program, ‘Inklings’, designed to help parents and carers understand the needs of infants between the ages of six and 18 months who are showing early signs of social and communication differences.

The pilot program uses short videos filmed by trained practitioners, to help parents gain insights into a baby’s thoughts, feelings, and different communication methods. Running until 2027, the program is anticipated to help 1,300 South Australian parents and caregivers.

Carat was tasked with helping launch the program through the development a media campaign to reach families across the state who are experiencing developmental differences or delays in infants. Working with South Australian creative agency Simple, Carat implemented a highly targeted strategy to ensure the campaign was in areas where parents and their infants frequented, including parents’ rooms and shops.

The campaign is running across oOh! Media’s Drake’s panels, VMO, Westfield and Cartology panels, along with support from Tonic Media and Convenience Ads within Doctors Offices, Pharmacies & Parent Rooms. The program will largely focus on families from First Nations, culturally and linguistically diverse, and low socio-economic backgrounds.

To support this, the media campaign has also been translated into six languages and will be aired? onSBS Radio and Radio Nunga Waanga and Aboriginal Way.

The campaign will also extend across Mamamia in the coming month to connect 1:1 to parents through social and written content, highlighting the benefits and support now available in South Australia. Fresh FM have been supporters of the campaign already to date, with on-air interviews with parents who have used the program with host and new dad, Cale.

“When you’re a new parent, getting access to information about your child’s wellbeing can be overwhelming and confusing”, said Hannah Fisher, client partner and head of South Australia Government at Carat Adelaide.

“This campaign has really resonated with the parents in our office and has been a true blessing bringing it to life. We’re so excited to see it out in the

wild, guiding other fellow parents to the help and information they may need at such a critical time of connection.”

The media strategy complements the creative, which was developed by The Kids Research Institute and extended for the campaign by Simple.

“The intent of the campaign is to reflect those quiet, but powerful moments of parental intuition — the little signs that something might be different”, said David Stocker, managing director at Simple Integrated Marketing.

“Our role was to bring that to life with care and clarity, and to guide parents/caregivers with that uncertainty to the Inklings program.”