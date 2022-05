Out-of-home company Captive Vision Outdoor has nabbed a 10+ year contract with Queensland Rail to develop bespoke OOH assets following a competitive tender process.

The contract includes more than 75 stations across seven rail lines including the Beenleigh and Gold Coast lines. Once developed, over 250 prime static panels will provide local, state and national advertisers a unique format to communicate directly with local communities through on-station advertising.

The appointment further bolsters Captive Vision Outdoor’s rail credentials, with the OOH company already working on station platforms across Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth metro rail networks.

“We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract with Queensland Rail and to be partnering with them to create bespoke and cost-effective advertising spaces accessible to all businesses regardless of size. To be able to expand our network onto Queensland Rail platforms, where there are currently no out-of-home assets, is something we’re very excited about,’ said VMG CEO Michael Fishwick.

Development of panels will commence in the second half of 2022 and will roll out over three years.

“The new contract between Captive Vision Outdoor and Queensland Rail creates a fantastic new opportunity for advertisers to communicate directly with rail commuters across the South East Queensland train network,” said VMG head of commercial – OOH Peter Franklin.

The contract is for a key asset portfolio in the Queensland marketplace and is a substantial win for Captive Vision Outdoor and the broader VMG Group, which includes street posters and bespoke out-of-home operator Revolution360.