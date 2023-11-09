Captify Australia and Spotify Media Mixer To Support Musicians Making a Difference
Captify Australia has joined forces with Spotify and media’s well-known charity partner UnLtd to create the ultimate showcase of the hidden DJ talents in Media – with the inaugural “Media Mixer” all in the name of a great cause.
Both Captify and Spotify have a long-standing history of hosting music events for media agencies around the globe, and this event gives us another reason to foster communities in the media industry, bring people together around key areas of passion, and support a worthy cause.
The night will uncover the hottest media industry talent who will get the audience grooving ahead of headliners Wax’o Paradiso.
The all-agency line-up includes:
- Bern Moreira (OMD)
- Darcy Franklin (FOXCATCHER)
- Harry Brownbill (SPARK FOUNDRY)
- Henry Wilson (PHD)
- Jonathan Vanek (SPARK FOUNDRY)
- James Belias (NUNN MEDIA)
- Liam Pook (PHD)
- Naveen Chater (KINESSO)
- Noah Culpan (ZENITH)
- Tara Nichols (OMD)
All ticket proceeds will go straight to charity partner Musicians Making a Difference an incredible organisation transforming young lives through music.
Captify Australia is proud to bring together agency talent, artists, Spotify and UnLtd together for one epic night. The Captify x Spotify Media Mixer will take place in Melbourne on Thursday 16th November (next week) from 6pm.
“One of the main goals this year for Captify Australia’s fast growing business has been to bring together industry folk into communities with shared passions – and this event truly lives up to that. We’re very grateful to our partners and can’t wait to bring the media folk of our industry an epic night,” said Krish Raja, managing director at Captify Australia.
“We are very fortunate in Melbourne to have such a friendly and collaborative industry across tech, media and agencies. The Media Mixer was born from the opportunity to dial up this connection to kick off summer and showcase some of the lesser known musical interests and talent from within our industry,” said Dan Kearney, Melbourne market lead at Captify.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be part of this incredible collaboration between Captify, Spotify, and UnLtd for the first-ever Melbourne Media Mixer event. This is a true celebration of our industry’s collective power to support a cause we deeply believe in and throw an epic party. Musicians Making a Difference are doing exceptional work, and we’re honoured to contribute to their mission,” said Jacinta Dwyer at Spotify.
At Spotify, music is at the core, and this event is a testament to their deep connection to the transformative power of music. Spotify is especially excited to showcase the hidden DJ talents from within our agencies, who will be taking the stage to spin an unforgettable night of beats.
