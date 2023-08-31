Capterra Study: 87% Of Marketers Believe Video Ads Delivered A Positive ROI

B2B software search site Capterra has released the results of its latest study on social media video marketing and why it’s so important to businesses. According to the report, most (87 per cent) marketers using video ads believe that their company achieved a positive return on investment (ROI) in the past year.

The survey, which includes responses from 255 Australian marketing professionals or executives, also found that brands intend to spend 10-20 per cent more on video marketing in 2023. 21 per cent of those surveyed said 21-30 per cent of their company’s total marketing budgets are for video marketing, and more than half (54 per cent) also expect their organisations to spend more in 2023 than in 2022.

The study shows many benefits to incorporating video content into your social media marketing strategy, with 63 per cent of survey respondents citing ‘access to a younger audience’ as the most important. However, respondents cited ‘posting consistently’ (58 per cent), ‘attracting followers’ (52 per cent) and ‘creating high-quality content’ (47 per cent) as the biggest challenges.

58 per cent of survey respondents who work with organic video content said they feature influencer testimonials, which can help overcome these challenges. The survey also found that 78 per cent of respondents said their product or service was organically featured in an influencer’s social media video positively, without a partnership.

Laura Burgess, content analyst at Capterra Australia, said: “Marketers may find it useful to incorporate social media into their video marketing strategies to leverage the power of visual content. For companies on a budget, influencers can help when promoting both organic and paid video ads.

“Influencers have built credibility and trust with their followers, and their unique perspective may result in engaging video concepts. As an aesthetic appeal, tone and length of video ads have the most impact on customers, influencers can bring creative ideas to the table to capture the viewer’s attention, and potentially, drive product conversions.”

The full article is on the Capterra Australia blog. The second part of this two-part study examines whether Australian companies are using generative AI tools to create video content.

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote