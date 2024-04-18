Cannes Lions Unveils 2024 Programme Featuring Queen Latifah, Jay Shetty & P&G’s Mark Pritchard

The programme has been revealed for this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity featuring more than 150 hours of content and some 500 speakers.

About this year’s line-up, Natasha Woodwal, director of content, LIONS, said: “Our open call for content gives us unparalleled insight into what matters most to the industry right now, and we’ve used this to design a programme filled with a diversity of voices offering different perspectives of global challenges. Speakers include creatives, monks, comedians, artists, filmmakers, scientists, economists, trend forecasters and Paralympians – it’s reflective of the multifaceted world of creativity.”

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “We’ve identified the key areas that are top of mind for our industry and community and used these to create five core content streams that will run throughout the Festival. This line-up of world-class talent will share the thinking, processes and techniques that led to the most successful and most awarded work and provide our community with the ultimate tools, insights and knowledge they need to drive personal and business growth.”

The content programme’s five streams are:

Insights and Trends:

The strategic challenges, consumer behaviours, cultural shifts and creative thinking driving the industry forward.

Speakers include:

Boaz Paldi, Chief Creative Officer, United Nations Development Programme, with Randi Stipes, Chief Marketing Officer, The Weather Company

Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G

Drew Panayiotou, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Pfizer, with Lora Lukin, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis x Pfizer

Tejal Vishalpura, SVP, Commercial Strategy and Marketing, Novo Nordisk, with Queen Latifah, Artist, Actor, Producer and Entrepreneur

Innovation Unwrapped:

Your guide to the pioneers, technologies and transformations set to revolutionise tomorrow.

Speakers include:

Clare Hutchinson, Chief Strategy Officer, VCCP and Oriol Tarragó, Sound Designer, Coser y Cantar Estudio

Pranav Yadav, Founder and CEO, Neuro-Insight, with Deepak Chopra, NYT Bestselling Author and Alternative Medicine Advocate, The Chopra Foundation, The Chopra Well

Tiffany Rolfe, Global Chief Creative Officer and Chair, R/GA, and Jeriad Zoghby, Chief Commerce Strategy Officer, IPG

Vidhya Srinivasan, Vice-President and General Manager, Advertising, Google, and Alexander Chen, Director, Creative Lab, Google

The Creativity Toolbox:

The ultimate portfolio of craft, processes and techniques to help you achieve creative excellence – explained by award-winning creatives and brands.

Speakers include:

Benjamin Crook, SVP, Dressing and Condiments North America, Unilever, Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VML, and Kenan Thompson, Actor, Producer, Comedian and Cast Member, Saturday Night Live

Koji Yanai, Group Senior Executive Officer, Director of the Board, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., with Takuma Takasaki, Growth Officer, Executive Creative Director of Dentsu Group Inc.

Trevor Robinson OBE, Founder and Executive Creative Director, Quiet Storm

Including Laura Jordan Bambach, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Uncharted,

Resh Sidhu, Global Director Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc.,

Jo Shoesmith, Global Chief Creative Officer, Amazon, on our Creatives on the Terrace series.

Talent and Cultures:

The people and practices behind creative organisations that thrive.

Speakers include:

Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, and Nayla Tueni, Editor-in-Chief, AnNahar Newspaper

Jay Shetty, Global Best-Selling Author, Award-Winning Storyteller, Former Monk and Host of On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Jen Speirs, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 Dublin, with Nic Taylor, SVP and Head of Agency, The LEGO Group

Kimberly Doebereiner, Head of P&G Studios, Group Vice-President Future of Advertising, P&G,

Greg Nugent, Founder, HARDER THAN YOU THINK,

Sheridan O’Donnell, Filmmaker and Director,

Ezra Frech, U.S. Paralympian and Co-Founder, Angel City Sports

Lynne Biggar, BCG Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group and Former Global Chief Marketing Officer, Visa

Tim Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, National Football League, DeAndre Hopkins, NFL Wide Receiver, NFL, and Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Creative Impact:

Proving the value and effectiveness of creativity.

Speakers include:

Callum McCahon, Chief Strategy Officer, Born Social, and Gráinne Wafer, Global Director Beer, Baileys, and Smirnoff, Diageo

Diana Frost, Chief Growth Officer, Kraft Heinz

Marcus Collins, Professor and Author, University of Michigan, and Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty and Keys Soulcare

Mark Ritson, Founder, Mini MBA

Mike Cessario, Founder and CEO, Liquid Death

The Creative Impact stream is co-curated with WARC, the authority on marketing effectiveness.

As previously announced, Cannes Lions has launched LIONS Creators. This new experience includes a curated mix of exclusive learning and networking opportunities for creators and those in the wider creator economy. The programme will include a full day of creator-centric content on the Terrace Stage, recognising the creator economy as a rapidly growing and increasingly important part of the marketing mix.