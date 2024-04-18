Cannes Lions Unveils 2024 Programme Featuring Queen Latifah, Jay Shetty & P&G’s Mark Pritchard
The programme has been revealed for this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity featuring more than 150 hours of content and some 500 speakers.
About this year’s line-up, Natasha Woodwal, director of content, LIONS, said: “Our open call for content gives us unparalleled insight into what matters most to the industry right now, and we’ve used this to design a programme filled with a diversity of voices offering different perspectives of global challenges. Speakers include creatives, monks, comedians, artists, filmmakers, scientists, economists, trend forecasters and Paralympians – it’s reflective of the multifaceted world of creativity.”
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “We’ve identified the key areas that are top of mind for our industry and community and used these to create five core content streams that will run throughout the Festival. This line-up of world-class talent will share the thinking, processes and techniques that led to the most successful and most awarded work and provide our community with the ultimate tools, insights and knowledge they need to drive personal and business growth.”
The content programme’s five streams are:
Insights and Trends:
The strategic challenges, consumer behaviours, cultural shifts and creative thinking driving the industry forward.
Speakers include:
- Boaz Paldi, Chief Creative Officer, United Nations Development Programme, with Randi Stipes, Chief Marketing Officer, The Weather Company
- Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G
- Drew Panayiotou, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Pfizer, with Lora Lukin, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis x Pfizer
- Tejal Vishalpura, SVP, Commercial Strategy and Marketing, Novo Nordisk, with Queen Latifah, Artist, Actor, Producer and Entrepreneur
Innovation Unwrapped:
Your guide to the pioneers, technologies and transformations set to revolutionise tomorrow.
Speakers include:
- Clare Hutchinson, Chief Strategy Officer, VCCP and Oriol Tarragó, Sound Designer, Coser y Cantar Estudio
- Pranav Yadav, Founder and CEO, Neuro-Insight, with Deepak Chopra, NYT Bestselling Author and Alternative Medicine Advocate, The Chopra Foundation, The Chopra Well
- Tiffany Rolfe, Global Chief Creative Officer and Chair, R/GA, and Jeriad Zoghby, Chief Commerce Strategy Officer, IPG
- Vidhya Srinivasan, Vice-President and General Manager, Advertising, Google, and Alexander Chen, Director, Creative Lab, Google
The Creativity Toolbox:
The ultimate portfolio of craft, processes and techniques to help you achieve creative excellence – explained by award-winning creatives and brands.
Speakers include:
- Benjamin Crook, SVP, Dressing and Condiments North America, Unilever, Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VML, and Kenan Thompson, Actor, Producer, Comedian and Cast Member, Saturday Night Live
- Koji Yanai, Group Senior Executive Officer, Director of the Board, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., with Takuma Takasaki, Growth Officer, Executive Creative Director of Dentsu Group Inc.
- Trevor Robinson OBE, Founder and Executive Creative Director, Quiet Storm
- Including Laura Jordan Bambach, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Uncharted,
- Resh Sidhu, Global Director Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc.,
- Jo Shoesmith, Global Chief Creative Officer, Amazon, on our Creatives on the Terrace series.
Talent and Cultures:
The people and practices behind creative organisations that thrive.
Speakers include:
- Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, and Nayla Tueni, Editor-in-Chief, AnNahar Newspaper
- Jay Shetty, Global Best-Selling Author, Award-Winning Storyteller, Former Monk and Host of On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Jen Speirs, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 Dublin, with Nic Taylor, SVP and Head of Agency, The LEGO Group
- Kimberly Doebereiner, Head of P&G Studios, Group Vice-President Future of Advertising, P&G,
- Greg Nugent, Founder, HARDER THAN YOU THINK,
- Sheridan O’Donnell, Filmmaker and Director,
- Ezra Frech, U.S. Paralympian and Co-Founder, Angel City Sports
- Lynne Biggar, BCG Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group and Former Global Chief Marketing Officer, Visa
- Tim Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, National Football League, DeAndre Hopkins, NFL Wide Receiver, NFL, and Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
Creative Impact:
Proving the value and effectiveness of creativity.
Speakers include:
- Callum McCahon, Chief Strategy Officer, Born Social, and Gráinne Wafer, Global Director Beer, Baileys, and Smirnoff, Diageo
- Diana Frost, Chief Growth Officer, Kraft Heinz
- Marcus Collins, Professor and Author, University of Michigan, and Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty and Keys Soulcare
- Mark Ritson, Founder, Mini MBA
- Mike Cessario, Founder and CEO, Liquid Death
- The Creative Impact stream is co-curated with WARC, the authority on marketing effectiveness.
As previously announced, Cannes Lions has launched LIONS Creators. This new experience includes a curated mix of exclusive learning and networking opportunities for creators and those in the wider creator economy. The programme will include a full day of creator-centric content on the Terrace Stage, recognising the creator economy as a rapidly growing and increasingly important part of the marketing mix.
Please login with linkedin to commentCannes Lions
Latest News
TV Ratings (18/04/2024): I’m A Celebrity Wins Prime Time And Key Demos
Aussie viewers can be a harsh lot at times. Only days after Ellie Cole bled her heart out, she has been sent packing.
Effie&co Launches New ConnectAsia Division To Help Aussie Brands Market To Asian Consumers Overseas & At Home
Not provided is advice on using chopsticks and not spilling ramen down your shirt.
Cashrewards Sets Out Stall For New CMO
Thinking of applying for the Cashrewards CMO gig? Here are some insider tips that, yes, are tantamount to cheating.
‘I Ask For The TV Industry To Stand Up And Defend Itself’ – Seven Boss James Warburton Steps Down
The Seven supremo heads for the exits after five years. Here's hoping the Spotlight team organised the farewell bash.
Poh! Jamie! Adriano! Paramount ANZ reveals its tasty plans for this year’s MasterChef
It's your fan's guide to this year's MasterChef! Although no tips on how to pronounce crudités or use a un fait-tout.
Dentsu’s iProspect Partners With MOOD Tea Ahead Of May Campaign Launch
We love a Mood Tea here at B&T. Although we do store old screws and nails in the International Roast caterer's tin.
Opinion: When Culture Starts Eating Itself: Navigating The Age Of Self-eating Nostalgia
Born boss David Coupland asks is adland going through a nostalgia period? But please, no repeats of Best Of Red Faces.
Who’s Going To Cannes?! The TikTok Young Lions Winners!
It's Aussie adland's next gen! They're off to Cannes with high hopes of bringing back a Lion & a foot-long Toblerone.
Adobe Launches Express Mobile App With Firefly AI
Want to be the coolest kid at Friday staff drinks but forgot your retro Nikes? This new Adobe wizardry may do the trick.
ThinkNewsBrands & IMAA Extend News Publishing Education In Brisbane
Industry duo takes its publishing roadshow to Brisbane. Was disappointed no male attendees were wearing walk socks.
B&T Chats With Wavemaker’s Provocative Pioneers On Their Cross-Pacific Sojourn
B&T TV heads to Wavemaker's Sydney digs to interview two staffers from its New York & LA digs. If that makes sense?
HoMie & Champion Launch “Give One. Get One” Campaign Supporting Youth Homelessness Via Town Square
Much like the fête's prized chutney wears a blue winners sash, so too should this top initiative from HoMie & Champion.
Thinkerbell Takes Us Back To Summer In Latest Work For XXXX
This beer ad wants to take you back to summer! Just minus any chance of a shark attack on your morning bus commute.
Scroll Media Recruits Costa Panagos From Twitch
Costa Panagos set to bring South American flair to the Scroll offices. Assuming that he is, indeed, South American.
Year13, Microsoft & KPMG Australia Launch AI Course For Gen Zs
Born around the 2000s? Need to amp up your AI creds? This guide's for you (although it's not really that age specific).
General Motors Snares Heath Walker From Scania
Do you rage about oversized American cars on our roads? You need to bail up Heath Walker at parties & industry events.
VML Launches New “Envoyage” Brand For Flight Centre
VML unveils new brand for travel operator Flight Centre. Alas, no sign of those paid actors pretending to be pilots.
Subaru Places Media Account Up For Review
Subaru puts media up for review, as adland journos get set for mandatory "agency drives off with..." headline.
TV Ratings (17/04/2024): Contestants Faced With Harsh Realities As Alone Australia Heats Up (Or Cools Down)
Alone still doing the business for SBS. Overly long train journeys not doing the business, but they persist anyway.
Ben Fordham Loses Number One Spot As Ray Hadley Celebrates 156th Ratings Win
The radio numbers are in! Discover who's off for a boozy lunch today & who's waiting for the dreaded HR death knock.
Gourmet Ice Cream Brand Connoisseur Launches New “Thrill Your Senses” Iteration, Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN
Rattling the old "truth in advertising" adage comes this ice-cream spot full of noticeably thin people.
Paramount’s Global Sales Boss: ‘Australia’s Converged Model Is A Blueprint For How I’d Like All Of Our Markets To Be’
Paramount's global sales boss gives local sales ops the thumbs up. Didn't weigh-in on the Lisa Wilkinson debacle.
TikTok Starts Testing Its Instagram Rival In Australia
In exciting news for piano playing cats & brattish pranks in shopping centres, TikTok unveils its Insta rival plans.
Man Wrongly Named By Seven As Bondi Killer Hires Lawyers
Struggling to save for a house deposit? Why not get wrongly identified by Sunrise!
Smartsheet Appoints Indie Agency Sandbox Media To Its Media Account
Can't stand your colleagues? Like to dob them in when they miss a deadline? These work management platforms are ideal.
Boss Not Letting You Come To Cannes In Cairns? Use This Business Case To Convince Them!
Stingy boss won't spring for a ticket to Cairns? Add this to your persuasive argument repertoire. Or grovel.
Alt/shift/ Brisbane Builds Portfolio With Ausbuild Creative, PR, Content & Social Account Win
The Brisbane comms/PR agency lands constructor Ausbuild. Also hoping for a discount on its new glass conservatory.
Young Guns Versus The Old Guard: Who Adds More Value to Our Industry?
Cannes In Cairns poking this hornet's nest in a lively debate. Just so long as the oldies can get up the stairs.
70% Of Aussies Don’t Have Green Power Plans ENGIE Says In Major Brand Campaign Via HERO
Are you the notorious "light leaver on-er" in your flatshare? Quell any infighting with this green energy news.
PrettyGood Launches Offering Brand & Media Solutions For Australasian SMEs
B&T applauds the charitable nature of this new agency. Although we'd hate to see it impact any Chrissie present sends.
A Blunt End: Dolphins Medicinal Cannabis Sponsorship At Risk
Yes, it's another NRL drug story. Yet, thankfully it doesn't involve coke in Kuta during the off-season.
Slew Of New Creative Hires At Leo Burnett Australia
Ahhh, all black! The outfit of choice for agency creatives, David Jones staff and everyone in Melbourne.
Under Armour Unveils Local “Live in UA” Campaign
American apparel brand set for yet another tilt at the Aussie market, as Nike declares "we'll see about that".
Pepsi Launches New Look, Refreshing Classic Fashion Staples Via Special PR
Are you always the bridesmaid, never the bride, as the old saying goes? How do you think Pepsi feels?
Pure Blonde Returns To A Place Purer Than Yours In New Campaign Via The Monkeys
B&T's always been a huge fan of the 'drink yourself thinner' diet plan. So big thanks to Pure blonde, vodka & tequila.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Carsales Strikes With Another Storm-Based Team
Think our hacks are living their sports journalist dreams vicariously through B&T? Confirm it with this reporting.