Cannes In Cairns Is Back! Check Out This Year’s Hype Reel & Re-Live The Vibe!

In just two short years, Cannes in Cairns has gained a reputation as the pre-eminent industry event in Australia’s adland.

And it’s back, bigger and better for 2024. If you’ve not attended thus far, we’re sure you’ve heard of someone who has and we’re more than happy to stand by their platitudes.

This year’s event was staged in late May when the tropical Cairns’ weather doesn’t play up as it can. Some 1300 delegates enjoyed the ultimate creative retreat that was not merely good for the mind, but relaxing for the soul with a number of glorious, post-conference party events.

Sure, we’re still compiling the stellar speaker line-up for 2024, but if you missed this year’s event, here are just some of the names that delighted and entertained delegates over the three days.

Such incredible speakers taking the podium this year included Sir Martin Sorrell, Dee Madigan, Stan Grant, Hedley Thomas, Abbie Chatfield, Jane Caro, Mark Ritson, Michael Miller, Sunita Gloster, Zoe Foster Blake, plus a performance from the incredible King Stingray.

And if that’s not floored you, we’re promising even bigger and better for 2024!

But for now, sit back and relax and enjoy all the highlights of this year’s Cannes in Cairns below: