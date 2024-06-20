Cannes Data Reveals Industry Pressure To Prioritise Work Over Parenting

83 per cent of working parents in the creative and related industries feel pressure to prioritize work over parenting duties, despite support offered by employers, new figures show as part of Philips Avent’s breakfast panel at the Empower Café at Cannes Lions show.

Featuring leading voices including Marci El-Deiry, Philips business unit leader – mother and child care & women’s health; Chloe Davies, It takes A Village Founder; Frank Starling, chief DEI officer at Cannes Lions, and Sandrine Le Goff, LePub executive creative director the survey results highlight what working life for parents in the industry is really like.

78% of working parents surveyed believe their employer offers adequate support for working parents

Yet more than four in five (81%) parents said they feel they have to sacrifice their family life to achieve their career goals

Working moms under more pressure than ever

79% of people surveyed agree that societal pressures and expectations on moms have increased in the last decade

78% of parents reported having only up to 1 hour to themselves daily; 86% of women reported less than one hour a day to look after themselves, compared with 52% of men surveyed

Industry events vs childcare duties

Only 19% of non-parents in the industry recognized the difficulty parents face attending work events, like Cannes

Yet, 44% of parents said they have to be selective about the work events they attend because they don’t want to or can’t leave their children

Almost half of women (46%) have to be selective attending work events compared to 39% of men

25% of parents who attend work events rely on their partner or babysitters (21%) to take care of childcare

Catalyzing support for parents in the creative industry

Following the release of the figures and the panel event, the speakers called on the industry to commit to four core principles to better support working parents to #ShareTheCare, including:

Leading with empathy: An acknowledgment from colleagues and senior leaders that no parenting journey is the same, actively signposting and offering support to working parents. Reviewing existing benefits: To work with parents to review existing benefits packages and policies to ensure they provide the support needed for parents in the industry. Creating safe spaces: To create safe spaces and forums for working parents to share and feel part of a ‘village’. To include working parents as part of DEI and not just HR to address intersectionality. Mentorship: To create a support system for working moms, to learn and be guided from senior colleagues in the industry.

“As a mom of two boys, I know first-hand how challenging parenting can be alongside juggling your career; balancing the desire to be there for your children, while simultaneously wanting to accelerate in your career,” said El-Deiry.

“It’s crucial that we acknowledge the challenges working parents face, and for employers to not only provide supportive benefit packages, but also create a culture where parents know they can ask for help without judgement. Giving parents support that enables them to share the care to make time for themselves is a win-win; it allows them to recharge and ultimately be their best at work, delivering results for the business”.

“As a senior leader in the industry, it’s important for me to lead by example, letting parents know that it’s ok to carve out time for themselves and their family, so they can be the best version of themselves, both at home and in the workplace”.

“It’s essential for our industry to not only support working mothers but also to recognise the unique value they bring to the creative process. As a mother of two neurodivergent children, I’ve faced many of the challenges highlighted in our survey. Today’s conversation was a step in the right direction and I look forward to empowering all parents, regardless of gender, as well as future parents, to navigate the balance between parenting and work more successfully,” said Davies.

“With almost half of parents saying they have to be selective about the work events they attend because they don’t want to or can’t leave their children, we need to create pathways for them to be supported which would include crèche facilities, a summary of key insights, inclusive spaces and opportunities to connect with new networks to accelerate equitable access,” said Starling.

“It’s a huge misconception to think that being a mom means putting your career on hold. I think it’s time to change that mindset and show that even as a mother you keep growing as a professional and you acquire so many new skills: adaptability, flexibility, and teamwork. These skills are invaluable for any creative in the industry, as they make you stronger,” said Le Goff.