Campari & Eleven Design Posters Of Unmade Films To Drive Funding For The Film’s Creation

Campari & Eleven Design Posters Of Unmade Films To Drive Funding For The Film’s Creation
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Campari has launched Posters to Production, an initiative to turn unmade films into movie posters to crowdfund the films’ creation. This week, the four unmade film ideas turned into posters have been unveiled.

Spanning various genres and themes, the four films were chosen for their unique film synopsis’ in collaboration with the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF). Each poster has taken inspiration from the iconic Campari style and features a QR code, linking out to their respective GoFundMe page to crowdfund their creation.

To support the initiative, Campari is donating a portion of cocktails sold during the festival to the four filmmakers.

FOUR UNMADE FILM IDEAS TURNED INTO POSTERS:

●  The Long Passeggiata by Julian Curtis: Surrogate Italian brides-to-be venture to Australia in 1968 to marry men they’ve never known – what unfolds is a personal passage of duty and resilience, as they struggle against all odds to find la dolce vita. (Narrative fiction inspired by a true story)

●  Marj’s Garden by Liubov Korpusova: Marj, late 70s, lives alone in a rural area with no one around. Her luscious garden is her whole world. When the garden starts dying from drought, she goes to great lengths in an attempt to save it.

●  Dive by Murray Enders: A coming-of-age drama that follows the journey of Michelle, an introverted 18-year-old girl living in a small coastal town on the Great Ocean Road.

●  Aysha by Lauren Burgueno: An emotionally captivating documentary that follows the transformative journey of Rian Difuntorum/Aysha Buffet, a self-taught drag artist and queer trans woman of Filipino descent.

Each poster can be viewed digitally at campariau.com/posterstoproduction or at the Campari Cinema Lounge at this year’s festival from 3 to 20 August. Known as the go-to spot for a pre- or post-screening tipple, the Campari Cinema Lounge offers a curated cocktail menu, Italian-themed snacks and live-music from Naarm- based radio station Skylab Radio.

CAMPARI’S CONNECTION WITH CINEMA AND POSTER DESIGN

Throughout its history, Campari has always collaborated with icons to inspire unforgettable creations. During the early 1900s, Campari partnered with some of the most celebrated poster designers of the day such as Leonetto Cappiello, Marcello Dudovich, Adolf Hohenstein, and Marcello Nizzoli.

Paolo Marioni, Campari managing firector said, “Campari has always been at the forefront of cinema culture, supporting creatives to ignite their red passion. Each emerging filmmaker was hand selected for their uniqueness – igniting their passion through their film idea.

“Supporting artists to realise their potential has been a part of Campari’s heritage – and will continue to be through this initiative and others, such as the sponsorship of the Short Awards at this years MIFF”

Mia Falstein-Rush, programmer and curator, Melbourne International Film Festival said, “These posters are giving the faces behind the film exposure, with the hope that one day they become a reality, versus an idea. An event like MIFF, can give emerging filmmakers the opportunity to present and actualise their goals.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Campari ELEVEN Melbourne International Film Festival

Latest News

Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup
  • Marketing

Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup

As the Rugby World Cup draws closer, a 20-metre-long scarf made from lucky charms donated by fans across Australia has been given to the Wallabies, in a unique Cadbury activation developed by Ogilvy. Dubbed ‘the world’s largest lucky charm’, the huge Lucky Scarf was presented to the national rugby team ahead of the Bledisloe Cup […]

Commercial Radio Celebrates 100 Years, As Report Reveals It Contributes $1B To The Economy
  • Media

Commercial Radio Celebrates 100 Years, As Report Reveals It Contributes $1B To The Economy

Commercial radio in Australia turns 100 this year and kicked off celebrations today with the launch of a new report that shows the industry contributes $1 billion to the nation’s annual GDP, including a $320 million boost to regional Australia. Commercial radio stations broadcast 1.1 million hours of Australian content, 2.7 million Australian songs, 42,000 […]

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor
  • Advertising

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor

UTS Business School has welcomed influential creative leader and former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, Chris Kay (lead image), who brings world-leading expertise in creative leadership, communications and strategic leadership to the School and its programs following his appointment as Industry Professor at the School. Most recently, Kay was CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi in London, […]

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit
  • Media

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit

News Corp Australia has unveiled more partners for its 2023 Bush Summit, being held nationally this year for the first time to explore the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia.

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”
  • Media

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”

David Jones today enters the multibillion-dollar Australian retail media market with the launch of its stand alone retail media department David Jones Amplify. David Jones Amplify is designed to be Australia’s number one media ecosystem targeting the premium shopper giving advertisers access to more than 475 in store formats, 102 digital formats and 70 print […]

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week
  • Technology

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week

At Advertising Week APAC, Jason Juma-Ross, director, technology industry strategy at Meta, extolled the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) to an audience of adland professionals. However, while Juma-Ross was able to wow the crowd with his pathos on AI and the potential futures it might create, when it came to current applications the crowd were […]

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments
  • Technology

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments

Meta has started to end access to news publications on its platforms in Canada with the changes expected to roll out over the coming weeks as it continues to argue about a proposed law that would force the company to pay news publishers. Writing on X, Andy Stone, the company’s communications director said that Canada’s […]