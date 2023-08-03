Campari & Eleven Design Posters Of Unmade Films To Drive Funding For The Film’s Creation

Campari has launched Posters to Production, an initiative to turn unmade films into movie posters to crowdfund the films’ creation. This week, the four unmade film ideas turned into posters have been unveiled.

Spanning various genres and themes, the four films were chosen for their unique film synopsis’ in collaboration with the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF). Each poster has taken inspiration from the iconic Campari style and features a QR code, linking out to their respective GoFundMe page to crowdfund their creation.

To support the initiative, Campari is donating a portion of cocktails sold during the festival to the four filmmakers.

FOUR UNMADE FILM IDEAS TURNED INTO POSTERS:

● The Long Passeggiata by Julian Curtis: Surrogate Italian brides-to-be venture to Australia in 1968 to marry men they’ve never known – what unfolds is a personal passage of duty and resilience, as they struggle against all odds to find la dolce vita. (Narrative fiction inspired by a true story)

● Marj’s Garden by Liubov Korpusova: Marj, late 70s, lives alone in a rural area with no one around. Her luscious garden is her whole world. When the garden starts dying from drought, she goes to great lengths in an attempt to save it.

● Dive by Murray Enders: A coming-of-age drama that follows the journey of Michelle, an introverted 18-year-old girl living in a small coastal town on the Great Ocean Road.

● Aysha by Lauren Burgueno: An emotionally captivating documentary that follows the transformative journey of Rian Difuntorum/Aysha Buffet, a self-taught drag artist and queer trans woman of Filipino descent.

Each poster can be viewed digitally at campariau.com/posterstoproduction or at the Campari Cinema Lounge at this year’s festival from 3 to 20 August. Known as the go-to spot for a pre- or post-screening tipple, the Campari Cinema Lounge offers a curated cocktail menu, Italian-themed snacks and live-music from Naarm- based radio station Skylab Radio.

CAMPARI’S CONNECTION WITH CINEMA AND POSTER DESIGN

Throughout its history, Campari has always collaborated with icons to inspire unforgettable creations. During the early 1900s, Campari partnered with some of the most celebrated poster designers of the day such as Leonetto Cappiello, Marcello Dudovich, Adolf Hohenstein, and Marcello Nizzoli.

Paolo Marioni, Campari managing firector said, “Campari has always been at the forefront of cinema culture, supporting creatives to ignite their red passion. Each emerging filmmaker was hand selected for their uniqueness – igniting their passion through their film idea.

“Supporting artists to realise their potential has been a part of Campari’s heritage – and will continue to be through this initiative and others, such as the sponsorship of the Short Awards at this years MIFF”

Mia Falstein-Rush, programmer and curator, Melbourne International Film Festival said, “These posters are giving the faces behind the film exposure, with the hope that one day they become a reality, versus an idea. An event like MIFF, can give emerging filmmakers the opportunity to present and actualise their goals.”