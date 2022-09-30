Seven Cameraman Drops Camera & Springs Into Action To Help Family Through Flood Waters During Live Cross

A Channel Seven cameraman stopped filming and sprung into action to help a family cross rising floodwaters.

Tim Lester was reporting live from Flordia, where a hurricane is currently terrorising the area. Lester appeared via a live cross on Sunrise and discussed the severe conditions with David ‘Kochie’ Koche.

Lester was reporting while standing in the pouring rain, and in the middle of reporting, a family could be seen in the background trying to wade through rising flood waters.

Cameraman, Glen Ellis dropped his camera on the ground and chased after the family to offer help.

Lester was heard calling out, “Keep going!”

Kochie, clearly alarmed, asked, “Are you okay?”

Lester said, “We’re just helping some people through the water here. That is our camera operator, Glen, out there. I think you can see he is trying to help people who are moving away from their homes,” Lester explained.

What a heartwarming Aussie moment.