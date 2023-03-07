Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups

Bullfrog Media has launched “Fair Advantage” a pro-bono residency for pre-seed Melbourne startups that are majority owned and led by women and/or non-binary people.

Revealed on International Women’s Day, the six-month residency includes 24-hour access to a co-working space at Bullfrog HQ in Cremorne, near Richmond Station as well as a roadmap of $25,000 worth of brand services, including brand strategy, audience development, branding, advertising, design, PR, and production.

The residency program will also have a particular focus on uplifting entrepreneurs from traditionally disadvantaged groups such as women of colour and First Nations women, women with disability and/or who are neurodivergent, refugees and, queer people.

“This year’s IWD theme is all about innovation driving disruption,” said Matilda Hobba, Bullfrog’s managing director.

“The best path to a version of innovation that represents a diverse and inclusive population of people, is to invite a diverse range of voices, values and experiences to the table – whilst removing some of the many roadblocks standing in the way”.

Dalton Henshaw, Bullfrog CEO and founder added, “While we’re not a venture capital fund, we are a creative business that knows what it takes to build something great from the ground up – both for our partners and our own brands. So we want to invest in women entrepreneurs by sharing the resources that we’re privileged to have at our disposal, including not only our talented team and HQ facilities, but our expansive network of business connections, which we know can be vital in the early start-up stage.”

Applications for the program will open soon.