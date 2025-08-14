Bulldogs Turn Up The Volume With Sony Partnership

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have sealed a landmark sponsorship agreement with global entertainment powerhouse, Sony Australia, in a move set to redefine fan engagement both on and off the field.

Sony, renowned for delivering audio, visual, and immersive entertainment experiences, will now play a central role in supporting the continued growth of Rugby League in Australia through its collaboration with one of the NRL’s most storied clubs.

According to the pair, the deal marks the coming together of two household names, each with deep roots in Australian culture. For the Bulldogs, the partnership provides an opportunity to elevate the matchday and digital experience for fans, while for Sony, it opens the door to connect with a passionate and ever-growing rugby league audience.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Sony to deliver an entertainment experience that pushes creative boundaries,” said Bulldogs CEO, Aaron Warburton. “Our rapidly growing digital audience and expanding reach provide Sony with a powerful platform to engage in innovative and immersive ways”.

“This partnership holds exceptional potential to scale, particularly as we build momentum heading into Las Vegas. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Sony to produce compelling content that connects across local and global markets”.

Central to the partnership will be the integration of Sony’s cutting-edge audio technology, with the ULT Power Sound Series set to play a starring role in engaging Bulldogs supporters. Fans can expect more than just traditional sponsorship branding, the collaboration aims to immerse audiences in a richer sensory experience, both at games and through digital platforms.

Sony head of brand and customer experience, David Serafin, believes the alliance will deepen the emotional connection between fans and the game.

“Music and sport both have the power to unite and inspire,” Serafin said. “Through the ULT Power Sound Series, we’re creating a unique platform where fans don’t just watch, they engage, connect and feel part of the Bulldogs story.”

While the partnership will have an immediate impact at home, its timing aligns with the Bulldogs’ international ambitions, particularly their push into the U.S. market with the NRL’s Las Vegas showcase.

The collaboration offers the chance to amplify the club’s profile abroad while introducing Sony’s innovations to a broader sporting audience.