Buddy Decarbonise Platform Stops FOUR Tonnes Of Carbon Emissions In Three Months

Greentech advertising platform Buddy Decarbonise has saved the emissions equivalent to a petrol car driving nearly halfway around the globe from its first six campaigns.

Advertising impressions from digital rich media adverts generate on average around 583gms of CO2 for every 1,000 impressions – or the equivalent of a full washing load, according to Scope3, the recognised expert on tracking advertising carbon emissions.

However, using the BigAds platform has so far allowed advertisers to reduce their emissions by up to two-thirds of the benchmark while maintaining excellent campaign results for Attention, Engagement and CTR.

Since its inception and launch three months ago, the Decarbonise platform has prevented nearly four metric tonnes of carbon from being emitted from advertising campaigns – also the equivalent of charging nearly half a million smartphones, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Buddy works by using AI to spot which publishers are inefficient and produce too much carbon and eliminates them from campaigns and allows advertisers to reduce the weight of each rich media creative.

Advertisers can also offset their emissions through BigAds partnership with sustainability experts Southpole, who will reinvest money into a variety of projects, including wind and solar farms, restoring ecosystems and forest restoration – in total they have more than 800 projects worldwide.

Advertisers can reduce and offset all within one platform, where they can build the campaign and the creative and then launch it through their chosen Demand Side Platform, such as GoogleDV360 or The TradeDesk.

“The planet is warming up and we have limited time to help get the climate under control. Anything any of us can do to slow down and reverse the existential threat we face is hugely important,” said David Green, Big Ads CEO.

“Digital advertising produces thousands of tonnes of emissions each year as hundreds of servers fire up to serve ads. We have a responsibility to get it down and get it under control”.

BigAds Buddy Decarbonise platform has been built and engineered from its Australian HQ but is available worldwide.