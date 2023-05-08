B&T TV – Pinterest Talk Remaining Positive, Driving Performance & Not Being A Social Media

B&T‘s intrepid reporters hit the road again and head (admittedly not that far from the office) to Pinterest Australia’s digs in Sydney’s CBD.

This time, we talk to Melinda Petrunoff, the country manager for Australia and New Zealand and David Goodfellow, the head of measurement for Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

The pair talk about how Pinterest can drive results for advertisers across the full funnel and why it is a place of positivity — unlike social media platforms.