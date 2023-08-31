Brissie Marketing Agency Superdream Steals & Promotes Staff Members

Superdream has announced the appointment of a new account director and the promotion of two internal staff members.

Ashleigh Cox (featured image) joins the team as account director. With an impressive background in marketing and advertising, Ash has previously held roles as senior account manager at WonderKarma and account director at HERO. Her experience includes working with brands like Suncorp, BHP, Goodstart and AVEO.

Nicole Streete (nee Hope), previously PR and Communications Manager, has been promoted to PR and communications director. In the new role, Streete will continue to oversee the PR and communications services whilst also focusing on growing the client base.

Victoria Sergeant, formerly account manager, has been promoted to senior account manager and will continue to provide expert knowledge and services to clients across all industries.

Superdream owner and managing director Kirsty Visman says the growth comes down to both the incredible team and the challenging job market.

“The growth is a testament to our team, and I’m pleased to welcome Ashleigh Cox into the fold. I look forward to the positive impact her skills and experience will have on our clients.’’

“Over the past 12 months, we have seen more brands reach out to us for marketing support amidst recruitment challenges. Being a full-service marketing agency means we are well positioned to support teams who might be short on resources and staff.’’

“Creativity has been another driver. It’s our passion at Superdream, and it’s also the reason why people choose to work with us.’’

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote