Born Bred Talent Celebrates International Women’s Day With Month-Long Initiative Supporting Women’s Charities

Born Bred Talent, Australia and New Zealand’s leading talent and creative agency, is committed to empowering women and fostering positive change in the community by proudly announcing its month-long initiative in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Throughout the month of March, Born Bred Talent will dedicate its time, resources, and expertise to support women’s charities and offer assistance to women in need.

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8th, is a global event that recognises the achievements of women and promotes gender equality. Born Bred Talent believes in the importance of not just celebrating women on a single day but extending the recognition throughout the entire month of March.

As part of its initiative, Born Bred Talent will be volunteering its time and talents to women’s charities and organisations dedicated to empowering women. Team members will participate in various volunteer activities such as mentoring sessions, skills workshops, and fundraising events to support these important causes.

In addition to volunteering, Born Bred Talent will be offering its resources and expertise to women in need, including pro bono creative services, mentorship opportunities, and networking support. The agency is committed to providing assistance to women entrepreneurs, small business owners, and individuals facing challenges in their professional or personal lives.

“We are thrilled to launch our International Women’s Day initiative and extend our support to women’s charities and organizations throughout the month of March,” said Clare Winterbourn, founder of Born Bred Talent. “We believe in the power of women to create positive change in the world, and we are committed to leveraging our skills and resources to support women in need”.

Born Bred Talent believes that by volunteering time, donating resources, or spreading awareness about the importance of gender equality.