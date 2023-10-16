Boomtown Names Former Koala & Nova Marketer Leanne Glamuzina As Marketing Lead

Boomtown has announced the appointment of Leanne Glamuzina (lead image)as its new marketing lead.

Glamuzina has more than 20 years’ experience as a marketer and has led marketing, brand and activation teams for media, entertainment, and e-commerce brands. She joins Boomtown from professional services company Athena where she was vice president, global marketing and has also worked as vice president, marketing for bedding and furniture company Koala.

Glamuzina has also enjoyed a long career in the media sector and until 2020 was national marketing director at Nova Entertainment, where she was also a member of the national Leadership Team that relaunched Smooth FM. She worked with Nova in a range of marketing roles for 15 years and prior to that was with the Seven Network as national promotions manager.

In the new role, Glamuzina will lead Boomtown’s marketing efforts, including the successful Masterclasses, which are set to return in 2024. She will report to Boomtown independent chair, Brian Gallagher.

“We are delighted that a marketing professional of Leanne’s calibre is joining Boomtown. She has a long and award-winning career in marketing and brings excellent strategic and brand leadership skills and a strong track record to Boomtown,” Brian Gallagher said.

“Boomtown has a number of exciting initiatives planned for 2024 as we continue to raise the profile of a booming regional Australia and see an increasing investment by national brands into reaching and engaging with regional communities. We know and have proved that regional audiences deliver higher ROI to advertisers, and the opportunity is there for brands wanting to engage with a significant market that’s diverse, growing, and ready to spend.”

Commenting on her new role, Glamuzina said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Boomtown as regional Australia continues to grow and show strong appeal for those seeking an alternative to city living. I have seen first hand how effective regional campaigns for brands can be and the positive effect that Boomtown has already had. I’m excited to bring my experience in brand marketing to Boomtown to take it up another notch next year and beyond.”

Glamuzina replaces Prue Tehan who has announced her resignation.

Boomtown is powered by SCA, WIN, Seven Network, ARN, ACM, News Corp, Nine NBN and Imparja, who all have substantial regional footprints and offer advertisers a range of channels reaching a combined audience of 9.6 million regional Australians living outside the five major capital cities.

Glamuzina’s position is effective from 6 November 2023.