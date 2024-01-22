Boomtown Announces First Regional Media Masterclass For 2024

Boomtown today announced its first masterclass for the year, marking the launch of its 2024 regional media education series.

The first masterclass, to be held on Thursday, February 29, will be a free 90-minute industrywide webinar available nationally. The masterclass will provide insights on regional media planning within the broader marketing mix, along with learnings and success stories from regional campaigns.

Topics will include client insights, the unique opportunity of regional media, opportunities for regional advertising and best practice tips.

Masterclass panellists include Bek Fraser, head of growth for Koala, Sam Buchanan, CEO of Independent Media Agencies Australia (IMAA) and Tom Wenborn, executive creative director at Thinkerbell.

“We are excited to kick off our 2024 masterclass series with an impressive line-up of industry executives. Bek, Sam and Tom are all experts in their field and boast strong knowledge of the regional media landscape and the significant benefits it can deliver for clients. I’m confident our first masterclass for the year will provide valuable insights for advertising and media staff from across the country, particularly as they continue to drill down on their 2024 marketing strategies,” said Boomtown chairman, Brian Gallagher (lead image).

The Boomtown masterclass series has proved highly successful since its 2020 inception, training thousands of media, marketing, and advertising executives nationwide on the power of regional media. The masterclasses, which are held regularly throughout the year, include sessions designed to explore the regional media landscape and the strong cut-through and engagement it offers to brands, while also focusing on the tools needed to help plan and buy regional media.

Boomtown’s 2024 education series will feature a mix of masterclass webinars and face-to-face training, along with bespoke classes for marketers and agencies.

Additional masterclasses are slated for later this year, with new facilitators, Fusion Learning, delivering the sessions.

Boomtown, which represents the 9.6 million people living in regional Australia, has continued to grow since the pandemic. Regional Australians now comprise more than a third of the population, as migration to regional areas continues to outpace metro for the first time in decades. Additionally, people moving to Boomtown are younger, wealthier, and more digitally connected than ever, making them an attractive audience for brands to reach.

The first 2024 masterclass will be held from 10am AEDT on 29 February via Zoom.




