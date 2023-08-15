Boomtown Announces Brian Gallagher As Independent Chair

Boomtown Announces Brian Gallagher As Independent Chair
    The Boomtown collective has announced the appointment of Brian Gallagher as its independent chair.

    Gallagher became Chairman when Boomtown launched in 2019, with the aim of championing regional Australia and its importance to advertisers.

    Boomtown is powered by SCA, WIN, Seven Network, ARN, ACM, News Corp, Nine NBN and Imparja, who all have substantial regional footprints and offer advertisers a range of channels reaching a combined audience of 9.3 million regional Australians living outside the five major capital cities.

    As independent chair, Gallagher will provide continued strategic guidance and alignment to Boomtown’s marketing and education efforts, contribute to marketing activity, and collaborate with relevant industry bodies, among other activities. Commenting on his new role, Gallagher said: “Boomtown has been an outstanding success in raising not only the profile of regional Australia, but investment by national brands into reaching and engaging with regional communities.

    It has effectively myth busted incorrect perceptions that regional audiences deliver lower ROI to advertisers, and instead highlights the size of the opportunity for brands wanting to engage with a significant market that’s diverse, growing, and have similar, if not higher, disposable income than their metro counterparts.

    “It’s a privilege for me to be able to chair the Boomtown collective on behalf of its members and to continue the great work that has been achieved and is yet to come.”

    Boomtown committee member and Nine commercial director, Nathan Patrick, said:

    “Brian has been an outstanding chair and public face for Boomtown since its inception and is a true advocate for regional Australia. We are delighted to have Brian take the independent chairman role and continue that advocacy and advisory role for Boomtown.”

    Gallagher has more than 30 years’ experience in the media sector, most recently at SCA where he spent eight years. He has also worked in sales leadership positions at the Nine Network, and Network 10, and was CEO of Full Circle Entertainment and Full Circle Media and CEO of Ignite Media Brands. His new position is effective immediately.

