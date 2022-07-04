Booking.Com Offers A Neighbours Fan The Opportunity To Holiday On Ramsay Street

As Australians prepare to bid an emotional farewell to Neighbours, Booking.com, the global digital travel leader, says welcome home to Ramsay Street, giving fans the opportunity to book a stay in one of the most iconic homes in Australia.

Nestled in the quintessential Aussie cul de sac, 28 Ramsay Street, the fictional residence of Karl and Susan Kennedy will become home for lucky Neighbours lovers in an Australian first.

Marking the end of the iconic soap that has graced the nation’s screens for 37 years, the two night stay will accommodate just one lucky couple from Wednesday 27th July – Thursday 28th July, coinciding with the airing of the Neighbours special 90-minute finale episode in Australia on Thursday 28th July at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Peach.

The beloved red brick home features a private master suite, a contemporary kitchen, two living spaces and outdoor entertaining area will be available to book exclusively on Booking.com on a first come first served basis. Fans will have the chance to book the property on Tuesday 12 July 11:00 am AEST for just $28.00 AUD – to celebrate the final time 28 Ramsay Street will appear on screens. People will need to get in quick though, as there is just one chance to experience this once in a lifetime finale offer.

Guests first to book 28 Ramsay Street on Booking.com will live like stars for the finale weekend with a full VIP Neighbours and Melbourne holiday experience, including:

Flights from home destination and state to VIC

A premium car rental for three days

Champagne on arrival

Neighbours memorabilia

Backyard Barbie & Beers with Karl Kennedy AKA Alan Fletcher, before settling in to watch the Neighbours finale (28th July) on a massive plasma screen TV

Alan Fletcher, who stars as the beloved Dr Karl Kennedy on Neighbours said, “Number 28 Ramsay Street has been my fictional home for nearly 30 years. So many happy home memories have been made here that will live on forever.

Handing over the keys to this humble abode will be bittersweet but I’m so pleased that new memories can now be made for lucky Neighbours fans, thanks to listing it on Booking.com. I’m so excited to be able to share this memorable piece of my time on the show with a fan and say goodbye to Dr Karl Kennedy by enjoying a classic Aussie barbeque and a beer.”

Melissa Ellison, area manager Australia at Booking.com said, “They say home is where the heart is and as Australia’s longest standing soap, Ramsay Street has earned a very special place in the hearts of Aussies. We are delighted to bring this once-in-a-lifetime experience to life for two lucky customers in time to celebrate the Neighbour’s finale episode, and as a last hurrah with the one and only Alan Fletcher AKA Dr Karl Kennedy.

“Booking.com is making it easier for everyone to experience Australia and the world as travel resumes, with home rentals that are instantly bookable with no extra fees. Number 28 Ramsay Street is just one of the many homes available to book in Australia on Booking.com. Whether it’s a beach house, mountain chalet, city apartment or home nestled in nature, Booking.com has something to suit every traveller’s style and budget. From Ewingsdale to Erinsborough for every home imaginable, Booking.com has something for everyone.”

To book this unforgettable stay on Ramsay Street using Booking.com, click on the following link ‘Nostalgic Neighbours Finale Stay on Ramsay Street’ on Tuesday 12 July at 11:00am AEST.