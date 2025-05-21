Bonds Recruit Jessica Fox To Unveil New Campaign: Re-Writing The Script & Reclaiming The Word Period

Bonds enlists Three-time Olympian Jessica Fox to unveil bold period campaign. The canoeist calls it what it is: a period.

It’s 2025, and it’s about bloody time we stop tiptoeing around taboos. Bonds is kicking outdated euphemisms to the curb and calling it what it is: a period.

From hiding tampons up our sleeves, to fabricating excuses to miss work, we’ve all been there, minimising our menstruation in the name of social etiquette. But not anymore. Bonds is here to end

the stigma with their bold new campaign, “CALL IT WHAT IT IS. PERIOD.” featuring trailblazing women; Fox, activist and ecologist Zinnia Kumar and Model Holly Rose, who never let their cycles hold them back.

In a world where there are more than 5,000 names for periods; from ‘Shark Week’ to ‘Aunt Flo’, Bonds is re-writing the script and reclaiming the word period with pride in an unapologetic, honest

campaign that makes the uncomfortable, well.. comfortable.

The campaign celebrates the re-introduction of Bonds’ range of Bloody Comfy™ Period Undies with an extended built in gusset, providing extra protection from front to back. With their new and improved cotton fit, Bonds have you covered (quite literally!) with multiple shapes to suit your preferences, whether you’re into Full Briefs, Boyleg, or Bikini styles – because every period

deserves to be bloody comfy.

“Let’s be real, it’s about bloody time we stopped calling periods ridiculous names to make those around us a little more comfortable,” said Edwina Moller, Bonds’ senior brand manager.

“As a brand committed to period comfort, we want to empower Aussies everywhere – not just those with periods – to simply call it what it is. This campaign is a bold reminder to live unapologetically and make sure you’re comfy doing it!”