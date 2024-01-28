Bonds Partners With Tourism NT For New Pride Campaign

The new Pride campaign takes you on a tour through the heart of Australia, showcasing a different side of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community through the eyes of Northern Territory local Drag Queen personalities Miss Ellaneous and Marzi Panne.

Marzi Panne commented, “This is more than just a campaign for us; it’s a testament into self- acceptance and inclusivity, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Australia’s heartland. More than a photoshoot, it was a gathering of a diverse group of inspiring individuals who embody the spirit of being true to oneself, including voices from the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations communities.”

They will take centre stage along with other fabulous faces with close ties to the Territory including Arrernte drag artist and producer Stone Turner, proud Narrunga and Ngarrindjeri man Josh Brown, trans Māori model Kye Hollingsworth and Alice Springs nurse Rahni Armstrong.