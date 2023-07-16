Bonds Launches Reusable Nappy Via Special Australia

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Bonds unveils its latest campaign ‘The Never Ending Nappy’ to promote the launch of its new Wonderbums reusable nappy via Special Australia.

    With the launch of Wonderbums, Bonds is taking on the category with a campaign that subverts the cutesy tropes so common in nappy advertising with a fresh and truthful tone. Because every parent out there knows that deja poo is real.

    Brought to life by director, Glenn Stewart, the film showcases a presumably sleep deprived Dad in the midst of a nappy change having the realisation that Wonderbums can be used over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

    The campaign plays with the idea of the never-ending nappy in multiple media channels with striking outdoor as well as TVC, OOH, OLV, Social, Display, and Owned Channels. Additionally, organic content will be shared on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest.

    Kedda Ghazarian, marketing manager, Bonds, said: “Our new Wonderbums reusable nappy launches us into a completely new category for Bonds – one that felt natural given our credibility in baby and focus on absorbency innovation. The campaign is a cheeky nod to the joys (and realities) of nappy changes and helps Aussie parents to navigate a new way forward – a comfier solution to help slow the flow of disposable nappies ending up in landfill.”

    Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director, Special, said: “No parent launches themselves into reusable nappies because they’re excited for the challenge—they’re doing it in service of the little bum they’re covering. And a nappy you can use over and over and over and over again is a nappy that you can feel good about.

     

    CREDITS

    Client: Bonds

    General Manager, Marketing: Kelly McBride

    Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian

    Brand Manager: Edwina Moller

    Agency: Special Australia

    CEO/Partner: Lindsey Evans

    CCO/Partners: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber

    CSO/Partner: Rebecca Stambanis

    Managing Director: Sarah Raine

    Head of Strategy, Melbourne: Nathan Rogers

    Senior Strategist: Leoni Simon

    ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald

    Creative: Magnus Flynn, Lewis Aramayo

    Design Director: Dan Jones

    Finished Artist: Jen Bailey

    Team Lead: Georgia Newton

    Business Managers: Linh Diep & Ayesha Kithulegoda

    Head of Film & Content, Melbourne: Sophie Simmons

    Senior Integrated Producer: Charlotte Wren

    Studio Production: Sonia Ebrington

    Senior Digital Producer: Stacey Szabo

    Film Production Company: Collider

    Director: Glenn Stewart

    Cinematographer: Max Walter

    Executive Producer: Karen Bryson

    Senior Producer: Tom Slater

    Post House: Collider Studios

    Editor: David Canning

    Vfx: Glenn Stewart

    Grade: Matt Fezz

    Music & Sound: Rumble Studios

    Composer: Pete Corrigan

    Sound Designer: Liam Annert

    Producer: Bec Ivanov

    Stills Production Company: The Kitchen

    Photographer: Alex Parker

    Head of Production: Manuela Leigh

    Retouching: Visual Thing

    Media Agency: OMD

