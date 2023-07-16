Bonds Launches Reusable Nappy Via Special Australia
Bonds unveils its latest campaign ‘The Never Ending Nappy’ to promote the launch of its new Wonderbums reusable nappy via Special Australia.
With the launch of Wonderbums, Bonds is taking on the category with a campaign that subverts the cutesy tropes so common in nappy advertising with a fresh and truthful tone. Because every parent out there knows that deja poo is real.
Brought to life by director, Glenn Stewart, the film showcases a presumably sleep deprived Dad in the midst of a nappy change having the realisation that Wonderbums can be used over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.
The campaign plays with the idea of the never-ending nappy in multiple media channels with striking outdoor as well as TVC, OOH, OLV, Social, Display, and Owned Channels. Additionally, organic content will be shared on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest.
Kedda Ghazarian, marketing manager, Bonds, said: “Our new Wonderbums reusable nappy launches us into a completely new category for Bonds – one that felt natural given our credibility in baby and focus on absorbency innovation. The campaign is a cheeky nod to the joys (and realities) of nappy changes and helps Aussie parents to navigate a new way forward – a comfier solution to help slow the flow of disposable nappies ending up in landfill.”
Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director, Special, said: “No parent launches themselves into reusable nappies because they’re excited for the challenge—they’re doing it in service of the little bum they’re covering. And a nappy you can use over and over and over and over again is a nappy that you can feel good about.
CREDITS
Client: Bonds
General Manager, Marketing: Kelly McBride
Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian
Brand Manager: Edwina Moller
Agency: Special Australia
CEO/Partner: Lindsey Evans
CCO/Partners: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber
CSO/Partner: Rebecca Stambanis
Managing Director: Sarah Raine
Head of Strategy, Melbourne: Nathan Rogers
Senior Strategist: Leoni Simon
ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald
Creative: Magnus Flynn, Lewis Aramayo
Design Director: Dan Jones
Finished Artist: Jen Bailey
Team Lead: Georgia Newton
Business Managers: Linh Diep & Ayesha Kithulegoda
Head of Film & Content, Melbourne: Sophie Simmons
Senior Integrated Producer: Charlotte Wren
Studio Production: Sonia Ebrington
Senior Digital Producer: Stacey Szabo
Film Production Company: Collider
Director: Glenn Stewart
Cinematographer: Max Walter
Executive Producer: Karen Bryson
Senior Producer: Tom Slater
Post House: Collider Studios
Editor: David Canning
Vfx: Glenn Stewart
Grade: Matt Fezz
Music & Sound: Rumble Studios
Composer: Pete Corrigan
Sound Designer: Liam Annert
Producer: Bec Ivanov
Stills Production Company: The Kitchen
Photographer: Alex Parker
Head of Production: Manuela Leigh
Retouching: Visual Thing
Media Agency: OMD
