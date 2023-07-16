Bonds Launches Reusable Nappy Via Special Australia

Bonds unveils its latest campaign ‘The Never Ending Nappy’ to promote the launch of its new Wonderbums reusable nappy via Special Australia.

With the launch of Wonderbums, Bonds is taking on the category with a campaign that subverts the cutesy tropes so common in nappy advertising with a fresh and truthful tone. Because every parent out there knows that deja poo is real.

Brought to life by director, Glenn Stewart, the film showcases a presumably sleep deprived Dad in the midst of a nappy change having the realisation that Wonderbums can be used over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

The campaign plays with the idea of the never-ending nappy in multiple media channels with striking outdoor as well as TVC, OOH, OLV, Social, Display, and Owned Channels. Additionally, organic content will be shared on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Kedda Ghazarian, marketing manager, Bonds, said: “Our new Wonderbums reusable nappy launches us into a completely new category for Bonds – one that felt natural given our credibility in baby and focus on absorbency innovation. The campaign is a cheeky nod to the joys (and realities) of nappy changes and helps Aussie parents to navigate a new way forward – a comfier solution to help slow the flow of disposable nappies ending up in landfill.”

Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director, Special, said: “No parent launches themselves into reusable nappies because they’re excited for the challenge—they’re doing it in service of the little bum they’re covering. And a nappy you can use over and over and over and over again is a nappy that you can feel good about.

CREDITS

Client: Bonds

General Manager, Marketing: Kelly McBride

Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian

Brand Manager: Edwina Moller

Agency: Special Australia

CEO/Partner: Lindsey Evans

CCO/Partners: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber

CSO/Partner: Rebecca Stambanis

Managing Director: Sarah Raine

Head of Strategy, Melbourne: Nathan Rogers

Senior Strategist: Leoni Simon

ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald

Creative: Magnus Flynn, Lewis Aramayo

Design Director: Dan Jones

Finished Artist: Jen Bailey

Team Lead: Georgia Newton

Business Managers: Linh Diep & Ayesha Kithulegoda

Head of Film & Content, Melbourne: Sophie Simmons

Senior Integrated Producer: Charlotte Wren

Studio Production: Sonia Ebrington

Senior Digital Producer: Stacey Szabo

Film Production Company: Collider

Director: Glenn Stewart

Cinematographer: Max Walter

Executive Producer: Karen Bryson

Senior Producer: Tom Slater

Post House: Collider Studios

Editor: David Canning

Vfx: Glenn Stewart

Grade: Matt Fezz

Music & Sound: Rumble Studios

Composer: Pete Corrigan

Sound Designer: Liam Annert

Producer: Bec Ivanov

Stills Production Company: The Kitchen

Photographer: Alex Parker

Head of Production: Manuela Leigh

Retouching: Visual Thing

Media Agency: OMD