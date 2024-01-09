Bondi Sands Extends Partnership As Official Sunscreen Partner Of Australian Open

Tennis Australia has announced an extension of its partnership with Bondi Sands as the Official Sunscreen Partner of the Australian Open and Summer of Tennis for an additional multi-year period.

With sun safety at the forefront of the Bondi Sands’ mission and a top priority for the Australian summer, the alignment is a natural fit for both Bondi Sands and Tennis Australia.

“We are delighted to announce that Bondi Sands has extended its partnership with the Australian Open as the Official Sunscreen Partner for another three years”, Tennis Australia’s chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis said. “Their commitment to sun safety aligns perfectly with our dedication to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans throughout the Summer of Tennis”.

In addition to the Australian Open, the Australian-born and made Bondi Sands is the Official Sunscreen Partner of the Brisbane International, Adelaide International, Hobart International and United Cup.

“As we have become a globally recognised brand and market leader in sun care, extending our partnership with Tennis Australia for the Australian Open has formed a major part of our strategy for the Bondi Sands sun care category,” said Shaun Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Bondi Sands.