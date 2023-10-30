Bolder Than Ever: Sydney Festival Returns For 2024
The mainstay of Sydney’s high summer season, Sydney Festival, sails back this January with a first-class line-up of World Premieres, extraordinary immersive experiences, cutting-edge public art, Australian exclusives, free events, trailblazing First Nations programming and an epic live music offering.
Once again, Sydneysiders and visitors are invited to rediscover their city differently – from parks to beaches, harbour inlets to retro fun parlours – proving there’s nowhere else but Sydney to experience an exhilarating summer of art. From 5-28 January get ready for 24 days of music, performance, theatre, art, fashion, circus and dance right across Greater Sydney. Featuring 26 World Premieres, 29 Australian exclusives, 15 co-commissioned works and 43 free events amidst an expansive program of local and international highlights, Sydney Festival will host more than 1,000 artists and over 150 events.
This year, Sydney’s iconic harbour will take centre stage, with works and events presented on – and in celebration of – water throughout January, including Puccini’s nautical one act opera, Il Tabarro, performed aboard the Carpentaria lightship, and live music from global roamers, Arka Kinari, whose bespoke sailing vessel serves as both their touring van and stage.
The 2024 event will kick off with a groundswell of luscious sound at Sydney Festival’s own mid-city music fest, Summerground in Tumbalong Park. International headliners, much-loved local acts and discoverable world music gems will turn up the heat as Summerground ushers in the festival’s opening weekend from 5-7 January across three big nights of deep soul, dirty funk, reggae, alt pop, indie rock, roots, R&B and plenty of beats, bleeps and horn sections to rattle the ice in your cup.
Nearby, the historic Hungry Mile of Walsh Bay will evolve into The Thirsty Mile, a full swing festival takeover by the water in a cheeky nod to the wharves’ working history and a fierce nod forward to what audiences are thirsty to see change. This new summer hotspot and festival hub includes theatres, bars, exhibition spaces, cabaret speakeasys and a dedicated late-night club. And for the first time ever, all eight venues in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct will be activated, with dance, art and performance showcased both on stage and around the theatres themselves.
A bumper Blak Out bill, curated by Sydney Festival’s Creative Artist in Residence Jacob Nash, will present three World Premieres alongside a packed wider program of powerful First Nations work, including the much-anticipated rock n’ roll Warumpi Band story, Big Name, No Blankets.
Meanwhile, the weaving of intergenerational, intercultural and interpersonal stories will be embedded in the very fabric of the festival, from the likes of Broome’s early pearling industry in Marrugeku’s dance piece Mutiara, to extraordinary First Nations stories of Brazil with Lia Rodrigues’ Encantado through to Night Songs at Coney Island, an immersive choral experience balancing darkness and light at one of Sydney’s most iconic attractions.
Sharing her third program as Festival Director, Olivia Ansell, said: “Saltwater stories, freshwater stories and the weaving of over one thousand local and international artists. Get ready for a blockbuster summer that speaks to the heart and soul of Sydney – the best harbour city in the world. With an explosive music program and the biggest to date, 2024 also offers spellbinding theatre, exquisite dance, electrifying circus and immersive experiences that lift Sydney’s underbelly – see you in January at the Thirsty Mile!”
“Sydney Festival brings our city to life in Summer. It opens a new year with a burst of cultural expression and artistic activity full of diverse ideas from around the world alongside a deep commitment to First Nations expression and a championing of the multicultural force we have become in NSW,” said The Hon. John Graham, MLC, NSW Minister for the Arts, Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy.
“The sounds, tastes and emotions of the communities the Festival interacts with kick off any year with great joy. It is why you are in Sydney in January. It is why so many people from around the country and the world want to be here too”.
Latest News
“You Are Not Alone”: Norwich City FC Campaign Goes Global
We simply don't talk about suicide prevention enough. So top work for all those involved here for talking about it.
Public Affairs Agency Civic Acquires CPR From Enero Group
Public affairs group The Civic Partnership (Civic) today announced its acquisition of CPR Communications & Public Relations (CPR) from the listed Enero Group Limited. This investment in 29-year-old public affairs agency CPR will see highly experienced and former long-term employees Brendan Rowswell and Rora Furman return to lead the firm. Clients will benefit from the […]
Yvonne Wallis Wins ADIA Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award
The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced that the Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award for 2023 has been awarded to Yvonne Wallis, former owner and founder of Wallis Consulting Group and Rob McLachlan, former chairman of Kantar Australia/NZ. The judging panel, which comprised the award’s inaugural winner Darren Pennay and 2021 […]
Dalton Henshaw’s Desire For Adland To Do Better
Here, B&T's chatting with Bullfrog boss Dalton Henshaw about all things from the adland pond.
Monday TV Ratings: SAS Proves A Drag For Seven, As Nine Nabs The Win In A Close One
Craig McLachlan's horror 12 months continues after getting the boot from SAS. Now pinning hopes on a Neighbours reunion.
QMS Launches Four New Premium Assets In SA
digital outdoor company QMS has expanded its digital large format network with four new premium assets in South Australia, affirming its premium presence and ability to deliver critical mass reach in the South Australian market. The new premium billboards are strategically positioned on key Adelaide arterials that will help deliver advertisers more than 23 million […]
Time To Be Very Frightened Indeed! It’s The 10 Scariest Halloween Ads Ever (Although Some Are Great Fun!)
Nothing's more divisive than Halloween in Australia, is it? Apart from the YES vote & the merits of mid-strength beer.
ARN’s iHeart Announces 7NEWS Partnership
ARN’s iHeart has announced a multi-year partnership with the Seven Network that sees the leading podcast publisher become the exclusive sales representative for 7NEWS’ diverse slate of top-rating news podcasts. Commencing this week, this strategic collaboration with 7NEWS significantly bolsters iHeart’s lineup of local news and public affairs content encompassing breaking news, interviews, entertainment and […]
The Australian Pulse Research: 72% Of Aussies Agree Australia Is Still The Lucky Country
Australia still holds its standing as “the lucky country” among Australians, with 72 per cent agreeing that it is, 15 per cent unsure, and 13 per cent saying it isn’t. But while most think they are lucky, people are divided on what that actually means. The new The Australia Pulse study from strategic insights business […]
Study: One-Third Of New TV Buyers Don’t Bother Connecting It To An Antenna
Samsung Ads has revealed its latest ‘Behind the Screens’ report looking into the changing nature of TV viewing. One of the most intriguing revelations in the report for agencies was that some 36 per cent of people who purchased Samsung Smart TVs in the last year chose not to connect it to an antenna — […]
54% Believe Things Are Getting Worse In Australia According To Pollinate Research
Pollinate has today revealed the latest findings from its bi-annual The Australia Pulse study, which shows that while almost half of respondents claim they are happy living in Australia, 54 per cent believe things are getting worse. Since 2007, The Australia Pulse has surveyed over 25,000 Australians to keep a running tab on their relationship […]
KFC Offering An $80K Wedding To Promote New BBQ Onion Ring Burger
Surely the only downside to a KFC wedding would be stinking of the herbs and spices on the honeymoon night.
Meta Launches Verified For Business In Australia & Ad-Free Subscription In Europe
Meta has announced that it is launching a test of its Verified for Business notices in Australia. In exchange for a $45.99 per month fee, businesses will get a verified badge confirming that the business is validated and authentic, as well as “proactive impersonation monitoring” to stop scammers trying to spoof users. Plus, businesses will […]
Innocean Launches Brand Experience Advisory Lowercase
Innocean launches new agency lowercase. Which, to journalists' & grammar pedants' horror, comes with a lowercase.
Alliance Outdoor Extends Sydney Footprint
National large format billboard media provider, Alliance Outdoor Media Group, has announced it is significantly investing efforts into the Sydney market to enable it to provide a more complete eastern seaboard offering to the market. As part of the investment, the business – which comprises three of Australia’s leading independent billboard media providers – has […]
How To Open An Office In The NT (Without Getting Eaten By A Croc)
Last spring, business development manager Drew Tweddle (lead image) traded Sydney’s skyline for the steamier temps of Darwin to launch the NT arm of independent advertising agency Common Ventures. One year on, he reflects on moving from one of Australia’s largest markets to its smallest, and shares insights for those thinking of opening a regional […]
Helmet Hair No Longer An Excuse For Poor Safety Says Lime
In a pitch to promote road safety and encourage riders to wear a helmet when on the road, Lime launched Australia’s first helmet hair studio on Monday, 23rd October. The one-day pop-up saw Lime partner with hair agency Edwards and Co. to provide riders with a free hair styling education, giving them tips on how […]
Sam Kerr Leads Red Cross To Victory After Successful Ad Campaign
Australians’ wardrobes got a little lighter last weekend with more than 100,000kgs of preloved clothing making its way to new homes following the success of Uber and Red Cross’ latest Clothing Drive. The initiative, which took place on Saturday, 21 October, was designed to encourage Australians to donate their unused clothing from their doorstep with […]
Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign
Destination Queenstown is connecting New Zealanders with Queenstown by celebrating members of the community who call Queenstown home. The latest series of “Our People, Our Home” created in partnership with The Beards, dives into the world of Queenstown locals who share their experience of Queenstown, what it means to them and the people they encounter. […]
Vale Matthew Perry! Here’s His (And Chandler Bing’s) Best-Ever Ads
In news that shocked the world, Matthew Perry was found dead yesterday. Here's a homage to his prodigious ad work.
Sunday TV Ratings: Matilda Fever Continues As Team Thrashes The Philippines 8-Zip
The Matildas have just about booked their Olympic tickets. Meaning you can get another wear out of your World Cup shirt.
Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors
Why are your competitors outranking you? According to Bigdatr, the secret often lies in keywords. Effective messaging taps into consumer intent and market trends. Mastering keywords allows you to craft advertising creatives that resonate with your target market, maximise ROI, and outperform your competitors. Australia’s economic shifts, from post-COVID stimulus to current high inflation and […]
B&T Awards The Work: Get A Look At The Best Uses Of Sponsorship
It's this year's nominees in the B&T awards sponsorship category. Hey, don't hate us, hate the judges.
SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions
SBS will use its 2024 Upfront event to showcase the steps it has taken to carve a clear leadership position within the Australian media on sustainability and an ambitious pathway towards Net Zero on all its emissions. The broadcaster today confirmed it had achieved Net Zero on its direct emissions (covering Scope 1 and 2) […]
Mark Ritson Joins Lakeba Group Board
Feel Professor Mark Ritson's using a robot army of himself he's so omnipresent? Possibly confirm suspicions here.
The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account
Property Mate has appointed The Incubator as its creative services agency following a competitive pitch. The decision to collaborate with The Incubator comes as PropertyMate prepares to significantly ramp up its national identity within the property app market.
A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five
Approaching five years in business, PR agency tide.pr conducted a strategic review of the business and concluded that their branding and positioning no longer represented the true breadth and capabilities within the business – far more than a PR agency, Tide Communications was born.
Keep Left & Guide Dogs NSW Partner To Make The World More Accessible
When not snitching on you for taking ecstasy to a festival, the Labrador also proves handy for the vision impaired.
“She’s Lost Her Mind!” Kim Kardashian Unveils Loony Ad For Her ‘Nipple Bra’, But Have We All Been Had?
Ever felt an absence of perky nipples has held you back in life? Abandon the M&Ms post-haste for Kim's new 'Nipple Bra'.
UM Melbourne Snags General Mills’ $18M Media Account Away From Mindshare
Are you known as the 'taco master' among friends & family? Little do they know of your General Mills/Old El Paso secret.
Assemble Agency & TAC Are “Ready” To Save Lives
Latest road safety campaign targets Spring Carnival racegoers. Doesn't target fornicating in racetrack rose gardens.
RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing
New Melbourne-based mass influencer sampling platform RISER has announced results from its first official year in the market, running successful user-generated content campaigns for some of the country’s biggest brands. RISER is the brainchild of sister agency Theory Crew, headed up by Felicity Grey. RISER has been quietly toiling away for the past 12 months, […]
Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network
Media Republic has announced it has appointed Kelly McIlwraith in the newly created role of chief strategy officer. McIlwraith has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, having worked both overseas and locally, most recently as the global marketing and strategy director for the Global Traffic Network. McIlwraith said the role will […]
Year13 & Chartered Accountants ANZ Push To Promote Accounting Careers
New campaign launches to entice Zs into accounting careers or anyone wanting to be studiously avoided at parties.
Hatched Wipes Rivals To Snare Who Gives A Crap’s $2M Media
Waiting on a pitch result is sphincter-tightening at the best of times, so imagine the release after this loo roll win.
Temple & Webster Unveils New Agency Roster Of Zenith, Dentsu & Thrive PR
Does your home decor have a minimalistic bean bag/second-had IKEA approach? This Temple & Webster news may resonate.