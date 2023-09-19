Bobbi Mahlab AM Joins Women In Media Board Of Directors

Bobbi Mahlab AM has joined the board of directors for Women in Media, a national not-for-profit registered charity developed by and for women in media across Australia.

Bobbi Mahlab AM is an esteemed business leader, entrepreneur, board member and gender equality activist. She is chair and founder of Mahlab Media and co-founder of Mentor Walks.

Mahlab said, “It brings me great pleasure to become a part of the Women in Media board during this period of growth with a focus on developing programs and creating opportunities that empower professional women to network, enhance their skills, and attain career progression and well-deserved recognition.”

Mahlab is the founder and chair of Mahlab, a globally awarded content and communications agency she founded after a career in journalism and publishing. She is also co-founder of Mentor Walks, a fast-growing mentoring program that operates in 14 cities across four countries and has provided mentoring to more than 7500 women so far.

Mahlab will join co-chairs Anita Jacoby AM and Victoria Laurie on the nine-person board of directors for a three-year term.

Anita Jacoby, co-chair of Women in Media, said, “Bobbi truly embodies excellence in the media industry; she is a visionary leader who champions women and utilises her strategic mind to address pressing challenges with impactful solutions that empower others. We are absolutely delighted to welcome her to the Women in Media board of directors.”

The Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023 shows barriers persist for women working in media, with the majority of women (54 per cent) continue to be either unsure or explicitly dissatisfied with the progress of their careers. The Report informs the call for gender equality, pathways for career progress, and access to support and resources for women working in all roles and types of media.