BlueBet Celebrates Aussie Ownership In ‘True Blue’ Campaign Via JIMJAM

In the incredibly crowded online gaming market BlueBet had a major point of difference – they’re one of the few 100 PER CENT Australian owned bookmakers.

Being a relative newcomer this would form the basis for a ‘true blue’ branding campaign that only BlueBet could own.

It just so happened that ‘blue’ actually made for a hysterical link to ‘Australiana’, further re-enforcing the brand’s 100 per cent Aussie owned credentials.

The campaign, created by JIMJAM Ideas in-conjunction with Humble Productions has launched in time for Spring, will roll out on TV, radio and online with the aim of unleashing all things true blue.

This is all signed off with the Bluu-eee! call to action, derived from the famous Aussie catch cry ‘Coo-eee! – a memorable branding sign off that will feature in all TV, digital and radio assets for years to come.

BlueBet COO Bill Richmond said: “With so many of the bookmaking firms owned by big English companies, we really want to emphasise our Aussie heritage in a fun way.

“The concept of Blue obviously works with our Brand and this reinforces the entertainment factor Bluebet is all about.”

JIMJAM CD Charlie Cook said: “It was a pleasure and a breath of fresh air during these times to work on such a laraconistic 100% Aussie owned brand.’

Client:

Blue Bet

COO – Bill Richmond

Marketing Director – Collin Tew

Creative Agency:

JIMJAM Ideas

Creative Director – Charlie Cook

Account Director – Alana Fechner

Writer – Charlie Cook

Production Company:

Humble Productions:

Executive Producer: Brynn Fulcher

Creative Director: Duncan Shields

Director: Nick Robertson

DP: Kevin Scott

Art Director: Quentin Tetz

Editor/Colour: Mark Parry

Sound Mix: Matt Sladen

Casting: Chicken & Chips