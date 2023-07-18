Blow To Broadcasters & Agencies As Andrews Government Cans 2026 Commonwealth Games

“But, of course, not at any price and only if there was lasting benefit”.

The move will undoubtedly be a blow to the TV industry given ratings for the sporting event have always been very high. Last year the success of the games consistently helped Seven, who had broadcast rights, secure more than 11.1 million national viewers over the time that the Games were aired.

Seven West Media’s chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette, even went as far as to say that the Games would help Seven to an overall ratings victory.

Burnette said at the time: “Our exclusive, live, and free coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Seven, 7plus, 7New.com.au and The West has delivered incredible and magical moments and hours of engaging entertainment for millions of Australians with Total TV showing the games dominated viewing every day and night.

“It is also driving further leadership for Sunrise and 7NEWS nationally. For brands, it has delivered unique opportunities for our partners to align their brand alongside inspirational and uplifting moments that have gripped more than 10 million viewers nationally across TV and BVOD.

The 2022 games were particularly popular on BVOD, with streaming up 177 per cent on the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

The National broadcaster for the 2026 Commonwealth Games had not been confirmed, however, in New Zealand, it had already been reported that Sky TV had won the rights for the 2022 and 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, all may not be lost.

Perth Mayor Basil Zempilas has said that WA should “swoop in” and host the Games.

Zempilas told Triple M that WA was in a position to host the games but would also not be stumping up the hefty cost.

“What WA should be in a position to do in the next few days is say to the Commonwealth Games committee, ‘here’s the venues we’ve got, we’re not spending $7 billion,’” he said.

“You make your Commonwealth Games fit the venues we’ve got.”

He suggested spending $500 million on an athletes’ village that could be used as social housing after the games finished.

“Our financial state here in WA is far superior to the parlous state that exists in Victoria.

“We’ve got a huge opportunity to swoop in, get it at the right price and do something defining for our city.”