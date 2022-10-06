The Block Stars Discuss Being Fearful Of Getting A ‘Racist’ Edit

The Block contestants Omar and Oz have opened up about their fear they’d get a racist edit on the renovation show.

As per usual, the show has been filled with dramas with various contestants accusing each other of cheating or getting too good of a deal on a piece of furniture to fit into the budgets they have to abide with.

Omar and Oz famously got a grand piano for an absolute steal which caused tension with the other contestants.

How did and Omar and Oz get a punishment for buying a baby grand piano for only $7,500 when Ankur and Sharon bought a mirror for $100 when the retail price was $800 or something like that. The block needs to be consistent with the rules. #TheBlockAU — beep_boop (@cheeseuquackers) September 25, 2022

Fellow Blockhead, Dan Reilly ultimately labelled Omar and Oz as, “Dodgy!”

As far as sledges go, ‘dodgy.’ seems pretty harmless, but both Omar and Oz sat down with Reilly to explain why his words had more impact.

Omar said: “That you guys keep saying that [that they are trying to cover up dodgy workmanship], its most likely going to get played on TV, and it will be like we are a couple of dodgy wogs.

Omar and Oz shared they’d dealt with plenty of racism in their lives and were both conscious of the stereotypical assumptions they’ve both had to deal with.

Omar explained further, “If you say it (dodgy) to a Lebo or an Afghan or someone of different culture, it’s very different.”

It was a frank, honest and important conversation to have. A genuine teaching moment that has started some really great conversations on social media.

Naturally, Twitter has weighed in.

Racism is ripe in Australia. Good on Omar and Oz for talking about the racism they have faced in our country 💕✌️ #theblock — Sarah.Sausage (@SarahSausagee) October 4, 2022

Glad that Omar and Oz are going to address the fact that they’re “dodgy” no matter what these racial stereotypes should not be a focus on reality tv, it’s hurtful and unnecessary #theblock — Jessica (@xjessrawrcakesx) October 4, 2022

These boys on the block are staunch as, sticking up for themselves and calling out the casually racist/dog whistle-y stuff that production have been saying to them — L. (@lilliwatchesTV) October 5, 2022