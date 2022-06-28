Blobfish And Woolworths Release ‘Gnarly’ Free Surfboards At Bondi Beach

Blobfish International, Australia’s largest activation and sampling network, has partnered with national supermarket retailer Woolworths, for a sampling first activation, placing free branded surfboards at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach.

The surfboards are part of Woolworths’ strategy to launch Metro60, its new 60-minute grocery delivery service. With Bondi targeted as one of the initiative’s launch suburbs, Woolworths turned to the Blobfish creative team to create a quirky, truly innovative activation that tapped into Bondi’s beach culture.

Blobfish International delivered, creating the first campaign of its kind for the network and Woolworths: custom-made, branded Malibu surfboards (also known as ‘foamies’) for Bondi beachgoers of all surfing abilities to pick up and hit the waves.

Blobfish International CEO, Nic Cann, said: “With a name like Blobfish, we’re all about the ocean, so we were thrilled to collaborate with the Metro60 team to create these boards for Bondi beachgoers. Bondi has always had free community boards for people to use so what better way to support the community and help them to surf on fun, branded surfboards?”

Woolworths chief transformation officer, Von Ingram, said: “Metro60 is a gamechanger for the occasions where customers are tight on time and can’t make it to a Woolworths supermarket or Metro store, but need something in a hurry.

“Whether it’s a healthy lunch on the beach, dinner solution, or a spread of gourmet cheeses and dips needed for last minute entertaining, Metro60 makes it easy for customers to top up their groceries and choose from thousands of products and have them promptly delivered.”

The free boards are available from the northern end of Bondi Beach from June 29.