Big4 Holiday Parks Appoints Untangld And Pangea As Partners  

Big4 Holiday Parks Appoints Untangld And Pangea As Partners  
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



BIG4 Holiday Parks has named strategy studio, Untangld, and creative advertising agency, Pangea, as its nationwide partners.

The leisure park network, covers more than 180 locations across the country.

BIG4 Head of Marketing, Natasha Prendergast, said the brand was delighted to partner with two innovative companies.

“This year is anticipated to be a massive year for BIG4 as we embark on a significant growth strategy, and we’re excited to partner with two forward-thinking and talented businesses as we prepare to share our story and product offering to audiences new, emerging and loyal,” Natasha said.

Untangld Co-Founder, James Needham, was equally bullish about the new partnership.

“BIG4 is baked into the Aussie imagination and the chance to help redefine how they win has been a dream for us. From research to customer and brand strategy that sets up the next era of brand storytelling, we cannot wait to see it brought to life with our partners at Pangea.”

Celebrating the great outdoors, Pangea Founder and business director Tim Holman shared his personal enthusiasm for the partnership with BIG4: “Growing up travelling and road tripping around Australia, telling the story of the great Australian holiday could not be more exciting for me on a personal level, and we know the privilege we have in being given this opportunity.”

Pangea’s  clients include carsales, St.LukesHealth, Elanco and Origin Zero since starting in 2022.

Untangld was recently featured in the AFR as one of Australia’s 50 fastest-growing start-ups.

Untangld and Pangea continue their innovative partnership on shared clients including Elanco, Dasher + Fisher Gin and the soon to be launched Copper Branch.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]