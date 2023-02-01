Big4 Holiday Parks Appoints Untangld And Pangea As Partners  

BIG4 Holiday Parks has named strategy studio, Untangld, and creative advertising agency, Pangea, as its nationwide partners.

The leisure park network, covers more than 180 locations across the country.

BIG4 Head of Marketing, Natasha Prendergast, said the brand was delighted to partner with two innovative companies.

“This year is anticipated to be a massive year for BIG4 as we embark on a significant growth strategy, and we’re excited to partner with two forward-thinking and talented businesses as we prepare to share our story and product offering to audiences new, emerging and loyal,” Natasha said.

Untangld Co-Founder, James Needham, was equally bullish about the new partnership.

“BIG4 is baked into the Aussie imagination and the chance to help redefine how they win has been a dream for us. From research to customer and brand strategy that sets up the next era of brand storytelling, we cannot wait to see it brought to life with our partners at Pangea.”

Celebrating the great outdoors, Pangea Founder and business director Tim Holman shared his personal enthusiasm for the partnership with BIG4: “Growing up travelling and road tripping around Australia, telling the story of the great Australian holiday could not be more exciting for me on a personal level, and we know the privilege we have in being given this opportunity.”

Pangea’s clients include carsales, St.LukesHealth, Elanco and Origin Zero since starting in 2022.

Untangld was recently featured in the AFR as one of Australia’s 50 fastest-growing start-ups.

Untangld and Pangea continue their innovative partnership on shared clients including Elanco, Dasher + Fisher Gin and the soon to be launched Copper Branch.