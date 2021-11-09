Big W Wins Facebook Lighthouse Award For ‘Big Headed Bilby’ Messenger Campaign, Via M&C Saatchi

BIG W’s Big-Headed Bilby Messenger experience has been awarded an esteemed Facebook Lighthouse Award for its creative use of the platform, and is only one of eight awarded in the APAC region this quarter.

Conceived and produced in partnership with M&C Saatchi, The Big-Headed Bilby enables Australian families to co-create a personalised mini-movie experience – bringing offline crafting activities to life online via digital animation on the Facebook Messenger platform.

Recognising standout campaigns that demonstrate innovative ways of unlocking the potential in its platforms, Stefanie di Gianvincenzo from Facebook Creative Shop said: “The Big-Headed Bilby is a wonderful example of engaging customers in a really unique and memorable way. It demonstrates how Messenger is not only a chat platform to deliver sales, but it can also be utilised to engage with customers in a truly impactful way.”

Kristen Linders, general manager marketing at BIG W said, “We’re absolutely thrilled for The Big-Headed Bilby to be recognised for a Facebook Lighthouse Award. Messenger is an already important customer service channel so this was an exciting opportunity to push creative boundaries, and see how we could connect more deeply by developing a brand experience for the whole family to enjoy.”

BIG W’s The Big-Headed Bilby! Facebook Messenger experience is available at thebigheadedbilby.com.au.