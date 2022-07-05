BetterBriefs Unveils New Best Practice Guide Addressing Industry Shortcomings

BetterBriefs will today unveil a new best practice guide, The best way for a client to brief an agency, co-authored by Mark Ritson and in partnership with the IPA, at the IPA Business Growth Conference.

After shocking the world of advertising last October with the painful and alarming truths about the enormous misalignment between marketers and agencies and revealing the bleak picture of the current state of briefs, the team at BetterBriefs decided to do something about it and have co-authored a best practice guide, along with Mark Ritson, to help marketers improve the briefs they write for agencies.

This new guide draws on BetterBriefs’ global and UK research data to provide a practical tool to help marketers write better briefs underpinned by rock-solid strategic thinking. It also aims to create a shared understanding between marketers and agencies as to what constitutes a good brief (and briefing).

Chapters cover topics such as the importance of briefs, marketing strategy shaping briefs, writing briefs and briefing the brief.

Joyce Kelso, associate director of marketing at IPA, said: “It is hard not to feel deflated by BetterBriefs’ data regarding the poor quality of briefing in our industry. We clearly still have a lot of work to do. What is positive though, is that with this hard work comes real opportunity. Not only have BetterBriefs helped to identify the problem, they – along with Mark Ritson – have helped to come up with a solution that could really boost our industry’s capabilities.

“This new best practice guide will prove invaluable in helping to rectify the issues highlighted by the research from which we will waste less time, energy and resource and direct our people to what they do best: provide innovative solutions to clients’ problems. I strongly encourage all agencies and clients to get hold of their free copy.”

BetterBriefs co-founders Matt Davies (pictured, left) and Pieter-Paul von Weiler (pictured, right) said: “The purpose of this guide is to help clients write the best possible briefs for their agencies. It comes at a watershed moment. Marketers have more tools at their disposal than ever before to connect with consumers and to measure the effectiveness of what they do.

“Except none of this matters if the one thing that everything hinges on – the brief – isn’t clear, isn’t thought through and isn’t right. Ultimately, we all want the same thing: more impactful and effective work that delivers better business results. This guide is all about facilitating this.”

