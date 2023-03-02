“Better Go To Blooms” Campaign Launches Via Hardhat

Blooms The Chemist, the community-minded network of pharmacies, has launched the ‘Better go to Blooms’ platform via independent creative agency Hardhat.

In a category that’s become dominated by shouty price promotion, ‘Better to go Blooms’ is designed to remind people how important getting the right care is in the moments that really matter.

Hardhat, executive creative director, Chris Hinces said: “We were inspired by the authentic connections that Bloom’s have with their customers. Anyone can sell you vitamins for thirty per cent off, but we saw first-hand how customers came to Blooms when it mattered most. Creatively, it was just a matter of finding an emotive and uplifting way to tell these real-world stories that were already playing out all over the country.”

The initiative is the first work to come from the partnership since Hardhat won the account, following a competitive pitch in December. The campaign has commenced rollout with a TVC as well as a suite of OOH, digital and social assets.

Yvette Costi, chief marketing officer, Blooms The Chemist said: “At Blooms The Chemist, we strive to make every moment count and we’re excited to share a campaign that we believe truly reflects the level of care that customers can expect, and deserve, from the Blooms experience.”

Over the last three years, Blooms The Chemist’s role as a trusted health care provider has continued to deepen, with more Australians than ever turning to the 115 stores nationwide for personalised advice.

Hardhat was founded in 2005. The agency creates behaviour change for challenger brands through a combination of creativity and behavioural insights.

Credits

Creative Agency: Hardhat
Client: Blooms The Chemist
Production Company: Clockwork Films
Director: Lou Quill
Stills Photographer: Richard Weinstein Photography

