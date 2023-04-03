Bestselling Mindset Author Turia Pitt Returns With Regular LiSTNR Podcast

Having survived burns to 65 per cent of her body, Turia Pitt knows better than most about getting through hard times.

Following the success of her January podcast series called The First 30, which helped listeners kick start their new year with 30 days of inspiration, Pitt is now back for a regular podcast on LiSTNR.

In Turia Pitt’s Pep Talk, Turia will be there Monday to Friday to share short and practical tips, tools, and anecdotes that will motivate and inspire listeners.

By downloading each day, listeners will tap into the powerful mindset strategies that Turia uses as an athlete, bestselling author, business leader and mum.

Adding to other inspirational voices featured, including former Australian World Surfing Champion Layne Beachley, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Australian anaesthetist and cave diver Dr Richard Harris and many others, Pitt will help listeners build daily habits to face obstacles and thrive.

The bite size, five-minute episodes are the ideal formula for busy people that want to reframe their mindset and get in a positive headspace.

Pitt said: “Overcoming the challenges in my life did not happen in some grand overnight miracle, but in small habits, done daily. I’m excited to share evidence-based methods and insights via my daily pep talks — these are tools that help me and I know they’ll help you too.

“I believe that it’s not what your goal is, or how much you want it or even why you want it. All that counts is that you show up and take that small step forward, every day, towards that goal.”

LiSTNR Original podcasts Entertainment and culture executive producer, Mike Williams, said: “We recently saw how keen Turia’s community were to receive a daily boost from one of Australia’s most inspirational voices. Being able to expand the format to a regular daily pep talk is a game-changer for listeners looking to level up. Everyone should start their day with a pep talk from Turia Pitt.”

Turia Pitt’s Pep Talk is available now and new episodes will drop Monday to Friday on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts.