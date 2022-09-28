Bendigo TAFE And Kangan Institute Partner With US+US For Upcoming Campaign

Following a competitive pitch in mid 2022, Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute will partner with Melbourne-based brand agency US+US to create a ‘brave and unexpected campaign to help take them into the future’.

Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute represent a significant footprint for further education delivery in metropolitan Melbourne and central Victoria. US+US, in consultation with corporate advisory firm Royce Communications, beat out 3 other candidates to deliver the first new creative work for the TAFE providers since 2020.

Jim Ritchie, founder and strategy partner at US+US said: “This exciting new partnership drives at the heart of our core strengths as a business – uniting brand, design and advertising to build stronger, more compelling and distinct brands. We’re relishing the opportunity to help Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute connect with a broad, diverse and increasingly more savvy audience; and give people a powerful reason to choose these providers to further their education and pursue their dream career.”

Katie Proy, head of brand and student acquisition at Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute said: “US+US delivered a compelling, insight-driven pitch that we’re sure will strike a chord with prospective students from all backgrounds looking to train or upskill, and we’re excited to see the fruits of our new partnership go to market later this year. With over 90% of the most important emerging jobs requiring TAFE qualifications, the stage is set for a bold, future-focused campaign that connects with school-leavers and career-pivoters alike.”

The new campaign is set to launch in late 2022 across TV, online, print and outdoor.