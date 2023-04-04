Ben Affleck Gets Confused For Matt Damon In Latest Witty Foray For Dunkin’ Donuts

Ben Affleck is back for Dunkin’ Donuts; however, this time he hasn’t bought wife J.Lo along as was the case in the couple’s recent Super Bowl work for the brand.

This time the 50-year-old is flogging the fast food chain’s thrifty $1 coffee and donut deal.

The spot plays for easy laughs where staff mistake Affleck for fellow thespian, Matt Damon.

“Where you in The Departed?” the two staffers enquire, a reference to the 2006 flick that starred Damon.

“I’m not Matt Damon,” Affleck responds before the counter staff regale their love for Damon’s movies.

Another actor-turned-creative, Affleck directed and conceptualised the 30-second spot with his production company, Artists Equity. Check it out below: