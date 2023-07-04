Bec Morton Promoted To Global Agency Lead At Uber

Bec Morton (pictured), who was previously the APAC agency lead at Uber, has now been named as the company’s global agency lead.

Morton has updated her LinkedIn page to show she has taken up the position as of July this year.

She was previously the agency lead for APAC, a role she joined in October 2020 and has helf for nearly three years.

Prior to joining Uber, Morton was Group Head/Head of Samsung Account at Leo Burnett, a position she had for nearly 4 years.

Before that she was head of account management at The Hallway, and before that she was client services director at BMF Advertising.