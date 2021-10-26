BBC Global News Unveils Its Very Own Online Travel Marketplace In Australia & NZ

BBC Global News Unveils Its Very Own Online Travel Marketplace In Australia & NZ
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
BBC Global News has announced the launch of a new consumer travel marketplace that enables its audiences to discover, plan and book flights, hotels and experiences.

Initially launching in Australia and New Zealand, Discover Beyond draws on the editorial inspiration of BBC Travel, the global features site of BBC.com and powered by TRAVLR’s technology, to bring BBC audiences curated travel packages focused on culture, food, discovery and adventure.

Travellers will be given exclusive access to curated itineraries that are directly inspired by BBC Travel Journeys.

Discover Beyond provides new opportunities for travel brands and tourism partners to work together with BBC Global News and TRAVLR, including the creation of bespoke travel packages and the advertising of them to the BBC’s audience.

Alistair McEwan, senior vice president of commercial development for Asia, Australia and New Zealand at BBC Global News, said: “Partnering with TRAVLR and harnessing its growing travel technology and eco-system to establish the Discover Beyond travel marketplace opens up new and exciting opportunities for our audience and beyond.

“For the first time ever, travellers are able to gain access to uniquely curated journeys, all exclusively inspired by BBC Travel Journeys.”

Simon te Hennepe, founder and chief executive of TRAVLR, said: “The traveller of today is looking for unique experiences curated around content that inspires them and are often considered out of reach.

“Our goal is to work with partners who continually surprise travellers with unrivalled adventures, which can all be accessed via one platform powered by TRAVLR.

“We’re excited to be introducing Discover Beyond to travellers and the industry together with BBC Global News.”

