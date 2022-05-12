Bastion Shine, dentsu And Air New Zealand Launch New Platform For Airpoints

Airpoints have partnered with Bastion Shine and dentsu to release a new platform and an ad campaign to get Kiwis back to international travel.

The platform, titled ‘Don’t Live Pointlessly’, allows travelers from New Zealand to convert their everyday spending into travel points to help them get back out into the world.

With a focus on the positive impacts travel can have on mental health, relationships and stress, Airpoints hopes to promote holiday opportunities for Kiwis with the rebranded platform.

Andy McLeish, chief strategy officer at Shine, said: “The Airpoints programme has been around a long time and there is a huge opportunity to connect with a large part of the member base. We wanted to re-ignite emotional connection with the Airpoints programme through its largest benefit – that it enables anyone, no matter who they are, to get closer to their travel dream every single day.”

The lead 60” AV and social campaign was directed by Adam Stevens and produced by Good Oil. Rich Maddocks, chief creative officer at Bastion Shine says: “Reminding Kiwis how they can live a life less ordinary through the power of travel was a fertile creative territory, rich with insight. The challenge for us was to bring that narrative to life in a way that was as interesting as it was true. Hopefully we’ve done that.”

The new platform launched as an integrated campaign across broadcast, digital, social and OOH on May 1. Further activity is set to launch over the coming months aimed at enhancing engagement with the programme further by showcasing the multiple ways to earn and spend Airpoints.

Check out the video spot below: