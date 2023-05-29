Bastion Reputation Unveils Trio Of Appointments
Purpose-led corporate affairs firm, Bastion Reputation has further bolstered its growing team of consultants with the addition of three emerging talents in its Melbourne and Sydney offices.
Clare Spratt, Kaysia Thompson, and Blanca Brew join the agency’s client executive stream, providing key support to Reputation’s senior team members and diverse client base.
L-R: Clare Gleghorn, Blanca Brew, Clare Spratt & Kaysia Thompson
The trio are part of Reputation’s ongoing growth with Thompson’s addition in Sydney further cementing Bastion’s corporate affairs presence in the Harbour City.
Reputation managing cirector, Clare Gleghorn is impressed with the calibre of the trio and the positive impact they’ve already made on the team and with clients.
“Blanca, Kaysia, and Clare bring such incredible energy and skills to our business,” said Gleghorn.
“Being able to provide the space for incredible emerging talent to contribute to our team and bring their ideas, diverse experience, and phenomenal talent to the work we do is exhilarating.”
Spratt joined in April as a senior client executive after stints at PR and creative agency Keep Left and NINE Entertainment, and brings communications expertise in finance, property, government, and tech.
Thompson brings experience from Sydney Anglican Diocese and Association of Independent Schools NSW to her role as client executive. She specialises in community engagement and digital media and following earlier study is currently completing a Bachelor of Business (Marketing) with Western Sydney University.
Brew interned with Reputation over the summer while finishing her final year at the University of Melbourne where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Politics and International Relations and Art History). Prior to joining Bastion as assistant client executive, she volunteered for international organisations such as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), where she was responsible for content creation and execution, working for the UNDP in Jordan and Colombia.
