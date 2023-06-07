Bastion Digital Bolsters CX And UX Leadership Teams

Bastion Digital, the brand experience, CX and technology transformation arm of Bastion has announced the appointment of Angela Jennings as director – Experience Design and Aaron De Netto as UX/UI Lead.

Bastion Digital, managing director, Tim den Braber said of the new appointments: “We’ve had some great momentum since hitting the ground running in the new year. Our proposition is resonating in market with some great new client wins. With the appointment of both Ange and Aaron to spearhead our thinking and capability across the Customer Experience domain only strengthens our ability to deliver great work contributing to key growth for our clients.”

Angela Jennings (featured image, left) is a well-credentialed and well-rounded consultant, having started her career in brand and comms research and planning, before moving into shopper marketing and category development, and making the move into digital in 2017. Prior to commencing with Bastion, she worked with WeAreDigital as director of Client Service, overseeing strategy and UX/UI design across digital transformation, web, app and platform development and ongoing optimisation programs.

Jennings said: “I often joke that my career pathway has been more ‘jungle gym’ than ladder, but there has always been a common focus on creating connected business, brand, and experience solutions for my clients, and in identifying opportunities to more effectively create engagement and convert across the customer journey. Naturally, it is then very exciting to be working with an integrated agency like Bastion, where we have the unique opportunity to plug into complimentary specialists and competencies, to design and deliver truly connected and compelling customer experiences that accelerate growth and value for our clients.”

Aaron De Netto (featured image, right) is an expert in his craft, with several years spent at retail brands including IKEA and Target, building their ecommerce and digital capability, and supporting key growth initiatives for those organisations. De Netto brings a breadth and depth of digital knowledge ranging from content, digital merchandising, commerce, optimisation, personalisation and deep CX leadership.

De Netto said “I’m excited to be a part of the Bastion Digital journey. The opportunity to bring my expertise and craft within the breadth of services is an exciting one. To partner with Ange on how we solve key challenges for clients is going to be an incredible amount of fun!”