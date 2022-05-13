Barbie Drops First Doll With Hearing Aids & A Prosthetic Leg In Inclusive Collection

Mattel has released a very cool line of diverse Barbie and Ken dolls.

The new collection features a Barbie with hearing aids and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg. Meanwhile, the collection also features a Ken with vitiligo – it’s all about Barbies and Ken’s representing more people and it is fabulous.

Ready to make waves? 🌊🕶️ Dip into new #Barbie Fashion Dolls – our most diverse and inclusive doll line, offering a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions, to inspire even more stories! https://t.co/k2mKw8VhG8 pic.twitter.com/voglMMZgvE — Barbie (@Barbie) May 11, 2022

Via Instagram Mattel wrote, “Ready to make waves? Dip into new #Barbie Fashion Dolls – our most diverse and inclusive doll line, offering a variety of skin tones, eye colours, hair colours and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions, to inspire even more stories!

“We are proud to introduce the first Barbie with behind-the-ear hearing aids, giving kids the chance to imagine even more amazing possibilities.

“The power of play is shaping what we imagine to be possible – which is why it’s important that kids can play out stories with dolls that reflect themselves and the world around them.”

What’s good y’all? Here’s something.❤️ New inclusive Barbie’s representing children from diverse backgrounds and communities, including dolls with hearing aids and prosthetics. pic.twitter.com/gZaxCe6m2t — Christopher 🇺🇸 Is Pro-Choice (@cwebbonline) May 12, 2022

It’s fabulous to see Barbie keeping up with the times.