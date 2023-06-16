Bandai Namco Entertainment Appoints Sling & Stone To Launch FINAL FANTASY XVI In Australia

Bandai Namco Entertainment has appointed Sling & Stone to support the Australian launch of the highly anticipated, FINAL FANTASY XVI releasing on the PlayStation 5 on 22 June 2023.

The local partnership will see Sling & Stone deliver an integrated creative campaign across earned media, creators, and event activation. The creative strategy will invite new and existing fans to experience some of the most anticipated and iconic moments that make the dark, epic narrative of FINAL FANTASY XVI.

Kelly Owens, director consumer Australia, Sling & Stone:

“Our mission is to shape the future of how we live and play, and FINAL FANTASY XVI is setting impressive new standards that will influence not only gaming but entertainment itself.

“Sling & Stone’s core is bringing to life strategies that help brands transcend their category and help find new audiences. Our campaign will allow more people to learn and experience what makes FINAL FANTASY XVI one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023. Many Slingers are long time fans of the FINAL FANTASY franchise, so this campaign has been a personal career highlight for us.

“Our gaming clients, including Bandai Namco, are the pioneers pushing gaming firmly into the entertainment category. It’s a cultural shift we’re excited to be playing a key role in driving.”

Kerrin O’Connor, marketing manager, Bandai Namco Entertainment Australia:

“FINAL FANTASY is a uniquely special franchise, known for its innovative game play, incredible visuals and rich narratives, there is a lot to love and be excited about for the upcoming new FINAL FANTASY XVI.

“Finding an agency partner that could respect and understand the franchise’s DNA as well as showcase expertise in elevating campaigns to appeal to broader audiences was important to us. It was clear from the moment we met Sling & Stone that they not only understood our needs but also had the right experience to take FINAL FANTASY to even more Australians.”

For over 35 years, the FINAL FANTASY series from Square Enix has delighted generations of gamers and millions of players worldwide through beloved role playing adventures that are built upon the benchmarks of spectacular visuals, highly imaginative worlds, rich stories, memorable characters and technical gameplay innovation leading the industry and earning the highest accolades from around the world. Each mainline game in the series is a completely new experience, and an ideal entry-point to the series. Titles of the series have sold over 173 million units worldwide.

Feature image source: YouTube @Final Fantasy