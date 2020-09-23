AZK Media Appoints Former Which-50 Editor As New Senior Content And Communications Specialist

B2B global marketing, content and communications firm, AZK Media, has announced the appointment of leading business and technology journalist, Athina Mallis [feature image], as its Senior Content and Communications Specialist.

The appointment follows continued demand for the consultancy’s outsourced CMO capability, as organisations look for more specialised and value-add models of marketing since COVID-19.

“Now more than ever before, B2B companies are looking for a trusted partner who understands the nuances of technology, SaaS, Data and Cloud – and who can work as a natural extension of their team,” AZK Media’s Founder and Managing Partner, Azadeh Williams, said. “Athina has an exceptional background in journalism, custom content creation and social media management across the technology sphere.”

“Her multidisciplinary talent in broadcast and podcast production also complements our expansion into multimedia, video and design, which will further strengthen and scale our capability to service our clients – helping to empower their businesses beyond the pandemic.”

A seasoned communications expert, Athina was the Editor of the Digital Intelligence Unit for award-winning publication, Which-50, where she oversaw content delivery, social media and inbound asset creation for a vast suite of B2B organisations and vendors across the Cloud, SaaS, AI, BI, martech, adtech, CX, health, and retail sectors. Earlier this year, Athina was nominated as one of Australia’s rising stars in Technology Journalism in the IT Journalism Awards.

“I’m looking forward to bridging the gap between clients and agencies. Previously working for clients in both a content and advisory role, I understand their needs and challenges. With the current climate, it is imperative now more than ever that clients are getting true value when they engage with an agency,” Mallis said.

“Effective and strategic marketing across B2B sectors is a fine art, and AZK Media’s innovative approach and world-class CMO capability is exactly what B2B organisations need to help them transform and gain a competitive edge in challenging times.”

“AZK Media has always been a respected agency within the B2B marketing circle and I am excited to be working with Azadeh and the team as we continue to bridge a gap in the market.”

Founded in 2017 by global journalist, content marketer and media lecturer Azadeh Williams, AZK Media has grown from engaging a small suite of local clients, to servicing over 25 global clients across Australia, US, Singapore, UK, Israel, India and Canada.