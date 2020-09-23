AZK Media Appoints Former Which-50 Editor As New Senior Content And Communications Specialist

AZK Media Appoints Former Which-50 Editor As New Senior Content And Communications Specialist
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



B2B global marketing, content and communications firm, AZK Media, has announced the appointment of leading business and technology journalist, Athina Mallis [feature image], as its Senior Content and Communications Specialist.

The appointment follows continued demand for the consultancy’s outsourced CMO capability, as organisations look for more specialised and value-add models of marketing since COVID-19.

“Now more than ever before, B2B companies are looking for a trusted partner who understands the nuances of technology, SaaS, Data and Cloud – and who can work as a natural extension of their team,” AZK Media’s Founder and Managing Partner, Azadeh Williams, said. “Athina has an exceptional background in journalism, custom content creation and social media management across the technology sphere.”

“Her multidisciplinary talent in broadcast and podcast production also complements our expansion into multimedia, video and design, which will further strengthen and scale our capability to service our clients – helping to empower their businesses beyond the pandemic.”

A seasoned communications expert, Athina was the Editor of the Digital Intelligence Unit for award-winning publication, Which-50, where she oversaw content delivery, social media and inbound asset creation for a vast suite of B2B organisations and vendors across the Cloud, SaaS, AI, BI, martech, adtech, CX, health, and retail sectors. Earlier this year, Athina was nominated as one of Australia’s rising stars in Technology Journalism in  the IT Journalism Awards.

“I’m looking forward to bridging the gap between clients and agencies. Previously working for clients in both a content and advisory role, I understand their needs and challenges. With the current climate, it is imperative now more than ever that clients are getting true value when they engage with an agency,” Mallis said.

“Effective and strategic marketing across B2B sectors is a fine art, and AZK Media’s innovative approach and world-class CMO capability is exactly what B2B organisations need to help them transform and gain a competitive edge in challenging times.”

“AZK Media has always been a respected agency within the B2B marketing circle and I am excited to be working with Azadeh and the team as we continue to bridge a gap in the market.”

Founded in 2017 by global journalist, content marketer and media lecturer Azadeh Williams, AZK Media has grown from engaging a small suite of local clients, to servicing over 25 global clients across Australia, US, Singapore, UK, Israel, India and Canada.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

AZK Media which-50

Latest News

The Trenches Expands Youngbloods To WA & Queensland
  • Advertising

The Trenches Expands Youngbloods To WA & Queensland

There may still be physical borders in places, but for QLD and WA there are now even more ways to connect. Longtime representatives of industry up-and-comers Youngbloods and mentoring program The Trenches are expanding to launch the program in more states. Formed in 1995, Youngbloods champions and provides opportunities for young people in the industry. […]

Beyond Social Video And BVOD Lies EVOD
  • Opinion

Beyond Social Video And BVOD Lies EVOD

You've got your SVODs, your BVODs and now your EVODs. Which are not be mistaken for your Ewoks from Return Of The Jedi.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Kayo Subscribers Bounce Back
  • Media

Kayo Subscribers Bounce Back

Sports provider Kayo announces significant subscriber uptake. Yet, shuttlecock hasn't proven the driver it had hoped.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Northern Rivers Marketing Agency Redesigns Packaging For Local Craft Brewery
  • Advertising

Northern Rivers Marketing Agency Redesigns Packaging For Local Craft Brewery

Independent, regional full-service marketing agency, Barefruit Marketing, has unveiled new packaging design for up-and-coming Ballina-based brewery, Seven Mile Brewing Co. The agency was delighted to be awarded the brief from Seven Mile Brewing Co. to redesign the packaging of their three core craft brews; American Pale Ale, Cali Cream and West Coast IPA. It was […]

Venetian Media Group Appoints New Chief Executive
  • Advertising

Venetian Media Group Appoints New Chief Executive

Independent, Australian-owned and operated Venetian Media Group has appointed Michael Fishwick to the position of Chief Executive Officer off the back of two new company acquisitions and significant revenue growth for the Group. Fishwick assumes the role after 14 years working within the company, most recently in the position of Chief Operations Officer where he […]

Sydney Olympic Park Launches First Ever Podcast
  • Media

Sydney Olympic Park Launches First Ever Podcast

A cast of eminent Australians, Olympic athletes, sporting legends and industry experts including Lucy Turnbull, Michael Knight, Louise Sauvage and Brad Fittler feature in a dynamic new podcast Beyond the Games hosted by TV sports commentator Mark Beretta celebrating the Sydney Olympic and Paralympic 20th anniversary. Commemorating the Games could not be done by bringing […]

Whitehat Agency Signs Layne Beachley & Coogee Bay Hotel
  • Advertising

Whitehat Agency Signs Layne Beachley & Coogee Bay Hotel

Surry-hills based digital marketing agency, Whitehat Agency, has announced two new client wins, welcoming Layne Beachley to the fold as she launches her new self-empowerment platform, Awake Academy, as well as the iconic Coogee Bay Hotel. Layne selected Whitehat to bring her online platform to life, with Whitehat providing a full suite of services from brand development, website […]