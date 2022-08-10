AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its first Above the Line (ATL) brand campaign after a decade of being in Australia, with the feel-good ‘Curiosity Kid’ ad series showcasing the many brands using its services.

The campaign, which launched on August 7, highlights how AWS can be used for innovation by local businesses, demonstrating a range of interactions with AWS customers through the eyes of children.

This campaign marks AWS Australia’s first foray into mass ATL advertising on all major TV channels (and its respective multi channels), social, and digital.

The ‘Curiosity Kid’ campaign aims to reinforce AWS’s role as a cloud provider in Australia – as cloud adoption continues to grow – by depicting customer stories and use cases, to showcase how AWS helps our customers drive innovation. The campaign has run successfully over the past 12 months in the US, UK, and Europe.

The campaign comes in response to a recent LinkedIn survey that found 9 in 10 marketers recognised that brand building is just as important to driving long-term revenue growth in B2B as it is in consumer marketing, a particularly relevant stat given the rise in relevance of B2B in recent years.

Rianne van Veldhuizen, managing director Australia-New Zealand, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said: “AWS Australia is proud to play a key role in helping homegrown, local brands start, grow, and expand globally. By powering the digital infrastructure that enables them to innovate and scale, our customers can focus on what they do best.

“The impact our hundreds of thousands of active customers have had on the daily lives of Aussies has been immense and we’re excited to share our story and brand with more Australians, demonstrating how the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform is helping Aussie organisations succeed. Curiosity Kid is just the beginning for us and we will continue championing the stories of our customers’ success and innovation.”