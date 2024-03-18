AWARD School Welcomes Class Of 2024

AWARD School 2024 kicks off tonight, with 203 new students from across Asia Pacific embarking on Australia’s premier course for aspiring creatives.

This year, 435 applications were received, with more online students from across the country, New Zealand and Southeast Asia accepted than ever before.

In a first for the program, Creator Scholarships have been awarded to two emerging content creators, who were chosen from close to 60 applicants. They will document their AWARD School journey to provide a behind-the-scenes peek at what it takes to complete the 12-week course.

“It’s going to be a big year for AWARD School, and we can’t wait to get started. Congratulations to everyone who made it in; we were absolutely blown away by the creativity showcased in the submissions, and our judges had a blast reviewing each one. Now, the hard work really begins!” said AWARD School joint national head Scott Dettrick, national ECD, M&C Saatchi.

Joint AWARD School national head Sharon Edmondston, Group CD, M&C Saatchi, said that while unsuccessful applicants would be disappointed, they should be proud of their submission and are encouraged to apply again next year.

“To all of you, we’d like to say that the journey doesn’t end here. Get ready for monthly practice briefs designed to keep your creativity flowing and your skills sharp in preparation for applying in 2025″.

“Some of AWARD School’s most successful graduates applied more than once to get in, so keep honing your ideas in preparation. Creativity is all about developing your talent,” she said.

Meta Creative Shop ANZ strategist Carmela Soares said that AWARD School is the single most important force in APAC’s creative industry. “Look at the most influential leaders right now; they’re AWARD School alumni. By far, AWARD School is the most relevant learning experience a creative can have. It is contemporary, future-facing and informed by what the industry really wants and needs”.

AWARD School runs for 12 weeks through to 8 July. Graduation ceremonies will take place around the country in early August, including the announcement of AWARD School’s national top student on 15 August as part of This Way Up: Australia’s Advertising Festival of Creativity in Sydney.