Avis Drops A Smooth Campaign via Host/Havas
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Car hire company, Avis Australia has released the next iteration of its “Driven By Better” brand platform, with new creative via Host/Havas.

    Brought to life by Australian filmmaker Derin Seale, known for his Academy Award-nominated short film The Eleven O’Clock, the new creative brings to life a relatable moment known to all travellers, while showcasing the effortless experience of travelling with Avis.

    The campaign features a couple gliding gracefully on a travellator through an airport terminal, bypassing the surrounding chaos. Untouched by the pressures of travel, the carefree couple pass by a sea of frantic and frustrated travellers. They glide all the way through the airport, past a painfully long rental counter queue, and straight to their sleek Avis rental car.

    Avis Australia’s “Driven by Better” platform celebrates the company’s decades long history of leadership and continuous improvement, to offer the sleekest car rental experience. In this campaign, the travellator metaphor nods to Avis’ commitment to making car hire seamless for customers through services like Avis Preferred and Avis Precheck , and technology such as Avis Express Exit and the Avis App. The campaign will run across BVOD, OOH, online, social, and digital display.

    Avis Budget Group, head of marketing, product & PR, Pacific, Vanessa Wolczak said, “When our customers plan a getaway, we know they expect nothing to get in the way of their holiday state of mind. At Avis, we see Driven By Better as the antidote to travel pain and we’re constantly innovating car hire to our provide customers with an effortlessly smooth travel experience.”

    Host/Havas executive creative director, Justin Ruben said, “Bringing the latest iteration of Avis’ Driven By Better platform has been a fantastic journey. To differentiate the brand in the category, we grounded the platform in a shared experience and tied in the simplicity of Avis’ seamless car rental experience. We loved seeing this project come to life as the chaos of travel impacts everyone and we wanted to represent this in an honest way.”

     

    Credits 

    Client: Avis Australia

    Creative Agency: Host/Havas

    Production Co: FINCH

    Director: Derin Seale

    DOP: Danny Ruhlmann

    Post Production: Arc Edit

    Offline: Dan Lee

    Grade: Fergus Rotherham

    Online: Eugene Richards

    Sound Design & Music Composition: Rumble

    Casting: Toni Higginbotham

    Media: Havas Media

