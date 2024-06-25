MarketingNewsletter

Avid Collective’s Travel Masterclass Attracts More Than 50 Agency & Travel Brands

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
Dion Workman, Tim Ashelford & Anna McCooe

Avid Collective recently hosted its first travel and tourism content masterclass, partnering with publishers We Are Explorers, Are Media’s Gourmet Traveller and former head of marketing at Destination Gold Coast.

More than 50 people attended the event on 13 June, held at Trinity Hotel in Surry Hills, from media agencies Initiative, Sparro, This is Flow, OMG, GroupM and travel brands Princess Cruises, Hawaii Tourism and Big Red Group to name a few.

Speaking at the event, the panel shared insights for travel marketers on how to maximise content partnerships to ensure their brand is at the top of Australians’ travel plans, with insights from leading passion point publishers, along with case studies from travel brands that have conducted successful native content campaigns. Destination Gold Coast’s former head of marketing, Dion Workman, took the audience through how Destination Gold Coast leveraged the unique benefits of native content to shift perceptions of the Gold Coast and drive mid-week visitation through their brand platform Sneeky Mid Weeky.

Other guest speakers included Gourmet Traveller Deputy Editor, Anna McCooe, We Are Explorers Managing Director, Tim Ashelford, and Sales and Partnerships Manager, Julie Aebi.

Luke Spano, CEO at Avid Collective, hosted the event and said it was incredible to have such incredible speakers in the room sharing their insights. “We had such a high calibre of speakers there on the night providing attendees with their collective experiences and insights on how tourism and travel brands can develop more effective content campaigns with publishers. This is just the beginning for our masterclasses, with plans in the works to roll them out more broadly across a range of verticals, bringing together expert publisher panels, and connecting them directly with brand and agency partners”.

TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

