Australia’s Top 15 Podcast Advertisers for Q1 Revealed

ARN’s iHeart has shared new data with Magellan AI revealing the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts for Q1 2023.

The report, which uses the latest artificial intelligence technology, analyses thousands of episodes from 400+ of Australia’s most popular podcasts to determine the top brands advertising in this rapidly growing medium.

Overall, Q1 spending on Australian podcast advertising grew by 43 per cent year on year, indicating a clear trend of brands increasing their investment in podcast advertising. The report found that all podcast categories saw an increase in investment, with Technology (up 267 per cent), Education (up 186 per cent), and True Crime (up 157 per cent) genres seeing the most exponential year on year growth.

The Q1 2023 list of top spenders on Australian podcast advertising features brands from a broad range of categories including finance, telco, and entertainment, with McDonald’s, Amazon, and Stan the top 3 ad spenders.

Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio, says that brands are increasingly recognising the value of podcast advertising as a way to effectively reach and engage with audiences.

“This report reflects how podcasts are the fastest growing mass medium, with brands rapidly leaning into its potential. We are thrilled to see the diverse range of advertisers investing in podcasts and are excited to continue working with our clients to harness their power,” he said.