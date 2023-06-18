Australia’s Radio Newcomer Disrupt Radio Makes Waves With Star-Studded Debut

Australia’s newest radio station Disrupt Radio has announced it will officially launch onto the airwaves on Monday June 26, 2023, spearheaded by international entrepreneur and business maverick Sir Bob Geldof, alongside some of Australia’s most inspiring personalities.

Featuring a diverse lineup of celebrity hosts, Disrupt Radio delivers daily talk programming and content via DAB+ digital radio and online.

Catering to all ages and stages, the station boldly seeks to raise the stakes of contemporary radio with candid (and sometimes unhinged) conversation spanning business, entrepreneurship, innovation and aspiration. From budding entrepreneurs to industry leaders, Disrupt Radio is the platform for dreamers and doers.

Listeners can expect to hear daily shows from renowned Aussies including Jules Lund, Libbi Gorr, Adam Ferrier, Moana Hope, Firas Massouh, George McEncroe, Nick Bracks, Sunil Badami, Siimon Reynolds, Zara and Troy Love, Megan Flamer and Alan Jones.

Remarkably, iconic musician, activist and entrepreneur Bob Geldof will arrive in Melbourne for the station’s launch, taking the helm with Libbi Gorr for its inaugural week on the airwaves.

Bob Geldof will co-host Disrupt Radio’s Enterprise Breakfast Show alongside Libbi Gorr, flipping the script with a rule-defying format that promises to challenge perceptions, spark curiosity and fire up the day.

Disrupt Radio seeks to unite entrepreneurial thinkers, business mavericks, professionals and everyday Aussies across the nation. By breaking the conventional talk radio mould, the station is determined to equip listeners with insight, innovation and inspiration, while stimulating progressive conversation, collaboration and idea-exchange. Its tailored programming aims to kindle creativity, ignite entrepreneurial spirit and challenge the status quo.

Commenting on his vision for the station and Sir Bob Geldof’s involvement, Disrupt Radio’s founder and CEO Benjamin Roberts said:

“Disrupt Radio steps up as the fresh platform for progressive discourse and exchange of groundbreaking ideas in business, entrepreneurship and innovation. Recognising a critical gap, we saw an untapped opportunity to infuse talk radio and, more extensively, the Australian media landscape, with an invigorating blend of optimism and opportunity. With Disrupt Radio, we’re set to redefine the media narrative, fostering a space that celebrates fresh perspectives, innovative thinking, and the bold spirit of entrepreneurship.”

“Disrupt Radio is more than just a radio station. It’s a movement. We aim to create an inclusive space for diverse voices, sharing transformative ideas and stirring discussions on business, technology and culture.” he said.

“We could not be more excited to have Sir Bob Geldof – a global disruptor, maverick thought leader and social entrepreneur – spearhead our launch for a week of live Breakfast radio. His passion, influence and relentless desire to push boundaries perfectly represents our ethos. Sir Bob and his team have been staunch allies of Disrupt Radio from the very start. Their commitment has been nothing short of extraordinary and we eagerly anticipate the moment audiences get to tune in to a Breakfast show that promises to stir conversations across Australia, captivate listeners and provoke thought.”

Disrupt Radio, led by Sir Bob Geldof, Libbi Gorr and its all-star cast at launch, will feature captivating conversations, insightful discussions and revolutionary ideas that will challenge traditional norms and inspire personal and professional growth. Listeners can expect content that pushes the boundaries of convention and invites them to think differently.